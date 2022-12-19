Portal Profile: Smoke Bouie
The second former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon (Smoke) Bouie placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, many figured Georgia would be one of the first teams to call.
That’s apparently what happened.
The former four-star was actually in Athens on Sunday, where he met with Georgia coaches, including fellow Bainbridge native Kirby Smart.
He was expected to challenge for first-team reps in 2023 opposite Tyreek Chappell this spring.
A former four-star performer, Bouie was ranked the nation’s 129th-best player as a senior and was committed to Georgia at one point before signing with Texas A&M.
Bouie is one of seven Aggie defensive backs to either leave early for the NFL or enter the transfer portal. He was one of four Aggies suspended internally by head coach Jimbo Fisher against Miami for violating team rules.
Smoke Bouie
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
Class: Played seven games as a true freshman
Years of eligibility remaining: Three
Career highlights
Bouie played in seven games for Texas A&M last season in a backup role, making four tackles with one pass breakup.
In high school, Bouie did it all for Bainbridge.
Rivals actually listed him as an athlete because of that versatility on the offensive side, which was put on full display in last year’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he caught a touchdown pass.
Why Georgia is a good fit
Smart is about as familiar with Bouie as one can get.
Along with being from the same hometown, Bouie has been to Athens numerous times, and it was a surprise to many when he de-committed from Georgia to begin with.
Smart, however, has never been one to hold grudges, and the fact Bouie was on campus so quickly after going in the portal last week is telling
This is one to watch.