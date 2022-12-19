The second former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon (Smoke) Bouie placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, many figured Georgia would be one of the first teams to call.

That’s apparently what happened.

The former four-star was actually in Athens on Sunday, where he met with Georgia coaches, including fellow Bainbridge native Kirby Smart.

He was expected to challenge for first-team reps in 2023 opposite Tyreek Chappell this spring.

A former four-star performer, Bouie was ranked the nation’s 129th-best player as a senior and was committed to Georgia at one point before signing with Texas A&M.

Bouie is one of seven Aggie defensive backs to either leave early for the NFL or enter the transfer portal. He was one of four Aggies suspended internally by head coach Jimbo Fisher against Miami for violating team rules.