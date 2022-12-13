Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas is another player that popped up on Georgia’s radar rather quickly.

The Bulldogs offered Cephas a scholarship on Dec. 6, and apparently, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has already been up to see the Pittsburgh native.

Cephas has already tweeted out several offers, including ones from Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

It’s not clear exactly when Cephas plans on making a decision. But after earning All-Mac honors after catching 48 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, he’s sure to continue being a popular target, one the Bulldogs would certainly love to have.

In 2021, Cephas caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine scores. For his career, Cephas has 145 receptions for 2,139 yards (the third most in school history) and 12 touchdowns.