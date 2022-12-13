Portal Profile: WR Dante Cephas
Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas is another player that popped up on Georgia’s radar rather quickly.
The Bulldogs offered Cephas a scholarship on Dec. 6, and apparently, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has already been up to see the Pittsburgh native.
Cephas has already tweeted out several offers, including ones from Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
It’s not clear exactly when Cephas plans on making a decision. But after earning All-Mac honors after catching 48 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, he’s sure to continue being a popular target, one the Bulldogs would certainly love to have.
In 2021, Cephas caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine scores. For his career, Cephas has 145 receptions for 2,139 yards (the third most in school history) and 12 touchdowns.
Dante Cephas
Season Highlights
One of his biggest games came in Kent State’s opener against Washington when he caught six passes for 106 yards. … His best game, however, came during the Golden Flashes’ victory over in-state rival Ohio. Cephas caught 13 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in that game. … Cephas followed up that performance by catching nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Miami-Ohio … He played against Georgia this year, but only caught two passes for 25 yards.
... Why Georgia makes sense: Cephas would not only bring a ton of experience but is a player who is used to having considerable success. Although he has good speed (4.50 in the 40), Cephas’ strength is he knows and understands the little nuances it takes to get open and be in the best position to make a play. As mentioned earlier, the Bulldogs have a lot of competition to land Cephas. The biggest may come from Penn State, allowing his family in Pennsylvania the best opportunity to see him play.