Meet the new freshmen: Branson Robinson

The Mississippi native joins Andrew Paul as one of two freshmen running backs signed by the Bulldogs in 2021. And despite a deep position room, each will be looking to carve out some early playing time this fall.

If Robinson were any more stacked his muscles would need a separate zip code.

OK, there’s not really such a place but if there were, Robinson would have matriculated with honors. One look at Robinson and it’s easy to see why such physical comparisons are made.

Freshman running back Branson Robinson looks like he graduated from the Nick Chubb School of Strength and Conditioning.

When you start talking about Robinson you first have to mention his strength.

Check out these numbers:

Bench press – 410 pounds.

Squat – 610 pounds

Dead lift – 750 pounds.

Scary, right? But how will all those muscle translate on the football field?

Georgia coaches obviously believe he’ll do quite well, thank you very much.

While his flexibility could be an aspect they look to improve, there’s little doubt that Robinson will bring an intimidating presence to the Bulldog backfield.

With veterans Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards presumably ahead of him on the depth chart, neither Paul nor Robinson will need to feel the pressure of being first-year contributors.

But that does not mean they won’t.

Head coach Kirby Smart has already shown he’s not afraid to play true freshmen if they’re ready to contribute. Even in what may seem like a crowded backfield, if you show you can play, opportunities will come your way. Considering what we hear about Robinson’s work ethic, there’s little reason to believe he will not receive his chances to impress as a true freshman.

Young running backs often earn a spot on special teams, prepping them for their chance in the backfield.

Credit Georgia coaches for reeling the former four-star to Athens.

"They finished what they started," Robinson told Rivals following his commitment when he chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee.

“That visit … that's what set things apart. That's what sealed the deal," he continued. "I didn't get the same vibe as Georgia on my other visits. Georgia was the best situation I'd be going into and all-around a great choice.”

Ultimately, the talent currently assembled in Athens was the difference.

“Both (Georgia and Tennessee) were good options, but when I got down to everything and looked at the pros and cons, there were too many risks at Tennessee and too much talent, too many playmakers and too good of an O-line at Georgia.

“To be successful in the SEC, the hardest conference," he said, "a running back needs just a little bit of help."