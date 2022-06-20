Meet the new freshmen: Marvin Jones Jr.

The son of former New York Jets standout Marvin Jones, Jones Jr. brings a ton of outstanding potential to Georgia as an edge rusher after Rivals ranked him as the 13th overall player and second-highest rated edge rusher in this year’s signing class.

As UGASports continues its series introducing Georgia’s incoming freshman class, we take a look at the former standout from American Heritage High, the same school that produced former Bulldogs Sony Michel and Isaiah McKenzie.

“Georgia is a place I can see myself playing,” Jones Jr. told Rivals.com.

Five-star prospect Marvin Jones Jr. summed it up quite succinctly following an unofficial visit to Georgia back in November of 2021.

Jones Jr.’s stats over the past two years at American Heritage were certainly impressive.

As a junior, he posted 55 tackles, including 14 for loss with 13 sacks.

His senior season saw him make 46 tackles with five sacks.

So, what will he bring to the Bulldogs?

“Quick twitch” is a description one often hears to describe your top defensive ends and that certainly fits Jones Jr.

Versatile is another.

Jones Jr. is equally effective against the run and rushing the passer, and figures to grow into a player more than capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Even if he’s not making the play himself, his ability to push the pocket and squeezing off outside lanes will prove invaluable.

Jones chose the Bulldogs over a final group of Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. No doubt Kirby Smart is happy about that.

So, where will Jones Jr. fit in as a freshman? How quickly can he expect to play?



Although he did come in as an early enrollee, Jones Jr. is considered a very quick learner, and considering his background as the son of a former NFL star, he does not figure to be on the sideline for long.

Despite the fact Georgia still has excellent depth on its defensive line, there are expected to be ample opportunities for the youngster to make an early impact, assuming he stays healthy and learns the defense like he’s expected to.

He's big, fast and knows his business.

Jones Jr. projects as a future defensive star with the Bulldogs. The only question is how quickly it will take him to arrive.