Meet the new freshmen: 5-star Jaheim Singletary

Although Smart will tell you he wishes he had even more, he’s quite pleased with the five defensive backs he signed. Among them, Jacksonville native and former five-star performer Jaheim Singletary , who arrived in Athens with the remaining members of the Bulldogs’ freshman class last month.

That’s why attempting to address those needs was a huge focus for the Class of 2022.

If there’s one thing Kirby Smart does not like, it’s not having enough depth in the secondary.

Singletary has the perfect length Smart looks for when recruiting cornerbacks to play in the SEC.

The No. 10 player in the nation also knows how to play big receivers.

However, it’s his physical presence that caught Smart’s attention when they were recruiting him out of Jacksonville’s Riverside High.

Singletary does not shy from contact, is willing to play the run and takes the field with a “safety’s mindset” as he looks to make the tackle every time the football comes his way.

Although Singletary did not come to Georgia as an early enrollee, he’s considered a quick learner and could well earn an opportunity for playing time with a strong fall.

Making Singletary’s addition even sweeter is the fact he’s not playing for Ohio State or arch-rival Florida.

Singletary was a one-time commit to the Buckeyes and strongly considered the in-state Gators before deciding to call Athens his home. He was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Florida.

"Fantastic, outrageous. That’s crazy energy they’re giving out," Singletary told UGASports following a visit last year.

During his senior season, Singletary finished with 28 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions. As he junior, he registered 18 tackles, 15 solo stops, with six passes defended and three interceptions in 2020 junior season following a sophomore that saw him collect 47 tackles.

As a freshman, Singletary defended six passes and intercepted seven.