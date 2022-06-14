Meet the new freshmen: Christen Miller

As UGASports continues its series breaking down Georgia’s incoming freshmen who did not arrive on campus as early enrollees, we focus on the native of Ellenwood.

Last year’s early signing period came and went without Cedar Grove’s Christen Miller committing to any specific school.

Georgia’s defensive line haul was already impressive.

In December, the Bulldogs added Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr. had a commitment from Darris Smith (who also signed) before adding Miller to the mix in February.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about that effort to bring Miller to Athens when he addressed reporters last February.

"When I've lost kids that I feel like we should have gotten. Probably the No. 1 factor was 'did we recruit them with the correct consistency'?” Smart said. “When a kid honestly tells you he's going to another place because they recruited him more consistently, it makes it even more evident that you have to be consistent. I'll say this, We, Tray Scott, the entire staff, was extremely consistent with Christen and it paid off. The message didn't change. The consistency didn't change.”

As a result, the Bulldogs added another huge piece to its defensive line room and someone who could see the field sooner rather than later.

Blessed with excellent size, long arms, athleticism and strength, Miller appears to be the total package when it comes to what Smart is looking for in a defensive lineman.

Listed at 285 pounds when he signed, Miller will have no trouble adding more muscle and mass to his 6-foot-6 frame and possess the versatility Bulldog coaches love from their defensive linemen.

Miller chose Georgia over a final four list that included Ohio State, Miami and Florida A&M.

“He valued relationships and he saw in December, what happens when guys move all over the place. When you have a little bit on continuity in a kids eyes, and we've been able to have that and sustain winning success,” Smart said. “You tend to attract people that have the same mindset that you do, and I think Christen and Tray have a lot of the same mindset. Christen is a worker. He's one of the most impressive kids in terms of leadership, that I've seen at this age. He willed and pushed that Cedar Grove (HS) team to success. I value that. I value that seeing the kids leaving here that we're just in the last class. I'm excited about what he can do."

Miller has a gregarious personality and will soon be a crowd favorite.