Meet the new freshmen: Darris Smith

Today, Smith is the first of a 12-part series taking a look that that freshman class, now on campus after arriving in Athens late last month.

At this stage, it may be unfair to place such lofty expectations on the young man from Baxley. But there’s a reason the comparisons are being made.

If so, the Georgia Bulldogs could really have something on their hands.

There’s some who believe that freshman Derris Smith could be a second coming of Leonard Floyd.

Smith’s comparisons with Floyd are uncanny.

Both are 6-foot-6, and both came to Athens at approximately 225 pounds. Floyd is a from the small middle Georgia community of Eastman; Smith hails from Baxley in south Georgia.

Both play outside linebacker. Both were former four stars.

If Smith can repeat what Floyd accomplished on the field, Georgia will have quite the player on its hands.

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly has high hopes.

“Darris is a kid we're excited about. We've loved him,” Smart said on Signing Day. “He's got a great work ethic. He's from a rural town down there, and he's done a wonderful job every time he's been up here of competing, working out.”

There wasn’t much Smith did not do well while playing for Appling County.

Along with his works at outside linebacker, Smith also played offense, catching 13 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns.

However, defense will be his home with the Bulldogs, specifically outside linebacker where he will look to hone his craft under new position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

Smith showed just how fast he is at the recent Class AAA state track meet in Carrollton.

Not only did Smith qualify for the finals in the 400, but he captured first place in the state with a time of 49.17.

Smith also competed in the 200-meter prelims.

He's got a lot of growth potential. He's long. He runs well,” Smart said. “Kids that are that size that run well tend to do well in our system. He played a receiver at times. We’re certainly excited about him, although he's got a lot of development to do."



