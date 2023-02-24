Wide receiver was a big position of need. In freshman Yazeed Haynes, Georgia may have a budding young star. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Haynes is one of three wide receivers signed by the Bulldogs. He'll have the opportunity to make a quick impact. A four-star prospect, Haynes is the latest Bulldog to hail from Philadelphia, the city that also gave Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and defensive back Mark Webb. For more on Haynes:

Yazeed Haynes decommitted from Rutgher and Penn State before signing with Georgia (Rivals.com)

Yazeed Haynes

Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Position: Wide receiver Ranking: 210th overall

High School Career

Haynes was committed to Rutgers and later Penn State before deciding to sign with the Bulldogs. His recruitment has been an interesting one as early on, he only had five power five offers from Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rutgers, and West Virginia. He eventually went on to commit to Rutgers Football following a visit to campus in early March. He seemed like a sneaky under-the-radar grab for the Scarlet Knights. However, after a strong Rivals Camp in Philadelphia where he earned WR/TE MVP honors, other schools, including Penn State and Georgia, stepped up with offers. Haynes would initially commit to the Nittany Lions in June, but just a month later, he would end up decommitting again after Pennsylvania recruiter/Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown went all in to flip him to Athens.

Quoting Haynes

"Talking to coach Fran (Brown) played a big part, and so did the relationship coach Fran had with my dad. Seeing how they got along really well, and also seeing how my parents were really happy there. That made me happy to see that, they were happy there. I love the campus at Georgia, too.” – Haynes on signing with Georgia

What They're Saying

“Haynes took his official visit to Georgia during the last weekend, in June and his relationships with various coaches grew quickly. Assistant coach Fran Brown led the charge in the recruitment of Haynes, but Mark Webb and D'Andre Swift and his family, who were already close with Haynes prior to Georgia targeting him, helped the Bulldogs get another playmaker from the Philadelphia area.” – Rivals Adam Friedman on Haynes

What's Next

Haynes is already starting to create some buzz after getting to practice with the team leading up to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State. According to Rivals analyst Adam Friedman, Haynes is an electric receiver who saw his recruitment blow up this spring after an MVP performance at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp. He has a skill set that allows him to win with brute strength or finesse. At nearly 6-foot-1, Haynes has the size and length to make it a long day for smaller defensive backs who try to cover him. With 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash, he also has the speed and quickness to outrun nearly any defensive back he faces. Haynes is a very solid route runner, but this is where he'll see the most improvement with additional work at the next level.”

