As we continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight, we turn our attention to Thomasville native Gabriel Harris, who played his senior season at IMG in Bradenton. Harris is a special talent. With the ability to play the edge or the five technique, Harris plays the game with plenty of passion and fire. For more on Harris, let’s take a closer look below.

Gabe Harris played three games for IMG his senior season. (Rivals)

Gabriel Harris

Height: 6-4 Weight: 254 Position: Outside linebacker Ranking: 46th overall

High School Career

Harris’ high school career was an interesting one. The former Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket was supposed to play at Valdosta High his senior season, but after he was unable to gain eligibility, Harris moved to Bradenton where he played for IMG. In three games with the Crusaders, Harris was credited with 11 tackles, including three for lost yardage, and an interception. During his junior season at Thomas County Central, Harris – who was committed to Florida State before signing with Georgia - made 45 tackles, including seven sacks and four quarterback hurries. As an early enrollee, Harris was able to work out with the Bulldogs as they prepared to play Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Quoting Gabe Harris

"He guides me in like what decisions I should make and what I should plan out for my future besides football, what I should do after football and stuff. First impression is that he’s a cool dude to me. I don’t see no flaws about him." – Harris on position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

What They're Saying

“That guy’s a freak with his physicality. He’s what this program is, he’s physical, he’s tough—a South Georgia kid that we’re proud and excited to get in this program.” – Chidera Uzo-Diribe on Harris

What's Next

Harris is already listed at 254 pounds, which causes one to wonder if he might ultimately move down and play the five-technique. At 6-foot-4, he’s got room to add more weight if coaches desire, so time will tell. As a junior in high school, Harris played as a standup rush end but has played with his hand in the dirt before. Like most young players, Harris needs to improve his physicality, but he plays with a big motor, which will endure him to Georgia’s defensive coaches. Harris should have an opportunity for some defensive reps but could see regular playing time on special teams before that.

