Add Roderick Robinson II to the annual list of top running backs to sign with Georgia. Even after the San Diego native was originally committed to UCLA, the Bulldogs didn't give up. The 6-foot-1 235-pounder was always a top target for Georgia, and it’s easy to see why. Robinson posted some eye-popping numbers, which we will get into shortly, and like most of the players we’re spotlighting in our early enrollee series, is also willing to put in the work. Let’s take a closer look at Robinson below.

Roderick Robinson II is already Georgia's biggest running back. (Rivals)

Roderick Robinson

Height: 6-1 Weight: 235 Position: Running Back Ranking: 57th overall

High School Career

As a senior, Robinson helped lead Lincoln to a 13-1 record, Western League Title, San Diego Section Open Division Title, CIF DI-AA Southern California Regional Title, and CIF DI-AA State Title. In the state title game, he tied the CIF State Championship record with four touchdowns against De La Salle, and finished his senior season with 2,378 yards and 39 touchdowns on 217 carries. He was named High School Football Player of the Year and the MaxPreps “Stat Freak of the Week” after rushing for 476 yards and 8 touchdowns on 32 carries against Mater Dei Catholic. As a junior he rushed for 1273 yards and 17 touchdowns on 185 carries across 11 games. He also ran track, where he competed in 400 meters.

Quoting Robinson

“It meant a lot to me especially seeing the young freshman get their opportunity. You don’t see that with a lot of other players who pride themselves that they play the seniors. Seeing Branson (Robinson) get out there and get a lot of playing time and seeing him be the feature back that game meant a lot to me.” – Roderick Robinson II on selecting Georgia “He came out to see me, and he’s been pushing ever since I was committed to UCLA. That is what did it for me. He’s a great coach, he’s producing backs, so why not go play for him?” – Roderick Robinson II on Dell McGee

What they're saying

"When Roderick Robinson was committed to UCLA earlier in his recruitment, it was a good fit, because the San Diego Lincoln standout was a bruising back like Zach Charbonnet, who could pound through defensive lines, get to the second level, make people miss, and be a nice addition to coach Chip Kelly’s offense. "When Robinson flipped to Georgia, it made even more sense, because arguably no team in the country has done better developing big backs over the last few years than the Bulldogs. Robinson is all of 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, basically a big block of muscle, and in a backfield loaded with all kinds of players with different skill sets, he should be a phenomenal fit in Athens." – Rivals Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney “He’s impressive. His size, his agility, his ability to catch the ball—he’s got really, really good hands; He’s a great kid with a great family,” McGee said. “He’s actually a Southern kid; his dad’s from Alabama, his mom’s from South Carolina, so he actually played football in the South, and he wanted to be in an environment that was going to push him, and that’s what led him to Georgia.” – Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee

What's Next

There would seem to be a pecking order ahead of Robinson, with Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul seemingly ahead of Robinson on the depth chart once spring practice gets underway. However, as we’ve seen, Kirby Smart and McGee are not afraid to play a freshman if he shows he is ready. Last year, both Branson Robinson and Paul were lining up for first-year reps, before the latter tore his ACL during the team’s second scrimmage of the fall. Even if Broderick Robinson does not see but a few reps as a freshman, remember that both Milton and Edwards are rising seniors, meaning he’ll have the opportunity as a sophomore to play an integral role.

