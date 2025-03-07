2027 LB Max Brown reveals early standouts in recruitment

While he may be just a sophomore in high school, Jefferson’s Max Brown is no stranger to the recruitment process. The younger brother of current Clemson linebacker and former Rivals top-100 prospect Sammy Brown already has a taste of the recruiting process.

“It really just set the stage for me, just helps me build relationships that I've already had with coaches when he was going through it," Brown said of his older brother’s recruitment. “Him just giving me advice on what to do in certain situations, like when I'm going to camps, and what to do.”

One of those relationships that had already been formed for Brown was with Georgia inside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. As he did with his older brother, Schumann is recruiting Max Brown.