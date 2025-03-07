Vanderbilt at Georgia Preview: Senior Day has much on the line

Georgia’s final home game of the season Saturday against Vanderbilt (Noon, ESPNU) is big for a couple of reasons.

One, with a victory, the Bulldogs would likely secure a spot in the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. Second, it’s Senior Day.

For seniors Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew, it’s an opportunity to not only go out on a winning note in their final contest at Stegeman Coliseum, but to help make it a memorable afternoon for the program as well.

“Two guys from Atlanta, from greater Atlanta, that came back home. They wanted to wear the G in their last go round, and they've been great additions to our team and to our program,” head coach Mike White said after practice on Friday. “We're proud to coach them, enjoy coaching them. Both are great people, so we're excited to honor those guys. Every time you've got a Senior Day or a Senior Night, just a little bit more added incentive.”

The Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10) certainly have plenty of that.

With a win, Georgia would give the Bulldogs just their sixth 20-win season in the 118 years the program has been in existence.

More importantly, a win over the Commodores (20-10, 9-8) would likely earn Georgia its first NCAA bid since 2014-15.

But neither Lawrence nor Leffew are worried about that just yet. At least, that’s what they’re saying.

For Lawrence, a native of Morgan County, it’s a chance to beat the program he came to Georgia from after transferring from Vanderbilt after last year.

“It's going to be probably a bit of a sweet moment just seeing it all come to an end against the team I started with. I think it’s going to be a great day, a great atmosphere. I'm looking forward to it,” Lawrence said. “I've got a few guys from when I was there still, so it'll be exciting just to see them, being able to talk to them and let them know that even though I'm not there, I might still keep up with them. It'll be a great test of mine.”

As expected, Lawrence has played a big role for the Bulldogs. In 27 games, he’s made 20 starts, averaging 8.5 points with 3.1 rebounds per game.

“He's a consistent guy, he's a family guy, he's a great teammate. They've got a lot of similarities,” White said of Lawrence and Leffew. “With Dakota, I can say those same things. They've got a lot of similar characteristics. They’re both very even-keeled. Unflappable on the court and between the lines, and that’s just kind of who they are. I think, have a bunch of basketball ahead in their future, in their professional careers.”

Leffew joked that he just hopes his family will be able to make it through the game.

“Yeah, the emotions are going to be pretty high,” Leffew said. “My mom, my family's going to be there, and then they're going to be maybe crying, things like that.”