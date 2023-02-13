Today, we continue our series by taking a closer look at Georgia’s early enrollees who, on paper, appear to be another excellent group with an opportunity to earn early playing time. Linebacker Raylen Wilson certainly appears to be one of those capable of making a quick impact. Let’s take a closer look below.

Linebacker Raylen Wilson has the potential to make an early impact for the Bulldogs (Rivals)

Raylen Wilson

Height: 6-1 Weight: 225 Position: Linebacker Ranking: 79th overall

High School Career

Wilson was formerly committed to Michigan before he changed his mind and ultimately signed with the Bulldogs. The Tallahassee native helped lead the Trojans to the FHSA Class 3S state playoffs, collecting 117 tackles, including a team-high 18 for loss during his senior campaign. Of those 18 tackles for loss, 11 went for sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another. Wilson took part in the Under Armour All-American Game after being clocked at 10.91 in the 100 meters last spring.

Quoting Raylen Wilson on his practicing with UGA before the playoffs

“It was a great experience, because I haven't been in that caliber of practice. Practice is totally different than high school, so that's going to take some time to get used to, but it was fun being there. I had to cover Oscar Delp in the goal line period. It was actually very fun and competitive, because I am a competitive person. Like, I have not been around these kinds of people in my life with the same mindset regarding football. It's fun being around the same people that have the same goals and mindset and trying to accomplish the same thing.”

What they're saying

“Wilson, a four-star from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, can line up inside, outside, off the edge, he tracks players down on the other side of the field and plays with that twitchy athletic ability that’s so rare. Henry To’oto’o was the same way out of high school, and he has had a successful career at both Tennessee and Alabama. He wasn’t a physical freak out of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle. But he just makes plays all the time.” – Adam Gorney, Rivals

What's Next

Wilson appears to be the next big thing at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs. Along with being a fierce tackler, he has the speed that Smart and position coach Glenn Schumann look for from their inside linebackers. Need proof? During a game last fall, Wilson was timed at 22.9 miles per hour on a GPS tracking device. The nation’s 79th-ranked prospect has strong hands and displayed the ability to blow up lead blockers with his combination of leverage and strength. Listed at 225 pounds by Georgia, Wilson could add 10 more before all is said and done. Wilson plays with excellent instincts, and hustle will not be an issue. The Bulldogs are blessed to have other talented inside linebackers, so Wilson will not be under any pressure to make a quick impression. But that doesn't mean he will not carve out an early niche on defense and special teams this fall.

