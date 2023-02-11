Today, we begin a series spotlighting Georgia’s early enrollees. This year, that group includes 14 freshmen, along with a pair of transfer wide receivers in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. It’s a varied group that’s currently on campus for the Bulldogs, who kick off spring practice next month. To get us started, let’s begin in the defensive backfield, where many believe safety Joenel Aguero is someone who could position himself for an early run at playing time with a strong spring.

Safety Joenel Aguero will have a chance to earn early playing time with a strong spring. (Rivals.com)

Joenel Aguero

Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Position: Safety Ranking: 78th overall

High School Career

Aguero is considered an elite safety, but he is considered versatile enough to perhaps work at star alongside Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith. The 2022 MaxPrep Massachusetts Player of the Year, Aguero not only has the ability to play various positions in the secondary but is one of those players who lives for contact. Aguero chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Florida State.

“Man it feels great. This whole process was great. The Dawgs just make me feel comfortable. They made me feel at home, and the coaches and development they have. It just feels right being there. I'm just excited to go in there and ball and show my talent, really. Just everything about it, like the way they practice, and the way they play their players. They won a National Championship, and they're back in the final four this year. That is a team you know you have to work hard to be on that field, and I want to be pushed to that limit.” — Joenel Aguero on becoming a Bulldog

What they're saying

“Aguero is a punisher at safety. Coming down the line on a tailback or crossing the field tracking a receiver, when the Georgia signee gets there, he is bringing the pain. Roaming the back part of the field for Team Phantom, Aguero showcased his cover skills in practice and during the Under Armour All-American game.” - Rivals' Ryan Wright

What's Next