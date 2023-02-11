Early Enrollee Spotlight: Joenel Aguero
Today, we begin a series spotlighting Georgia’s early enrollees.
This year, that group includes 14 freshmen, along with a pair of transfer wide receivers in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.
It’s a varied group that’s currently on campus for the Bulldogs, who kick off spring practice next month.
To get us started, let’s begin in the defensive backfield, where many believe safety Joenel Aguero is someone who could position himself for an early run at playing time with a strong spring.
Joenel Aguero
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
Position: Safety
Ranking: 78th overall
High School Career
Aguero is considered an elite safety, but he is considered versatile enough to perhaps work at star alongside Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith.
The 2022 MaxPrep Massachusetts Player of the Year, Aguero not only has the ability to play various positions in the secondary but is one of those players who lives for contact.
Aguero chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Florida State.
What they're saying
“Aguero is a punisher at safety. Coming down the line on a tailback or crossing the field tracking a receiver, when the Georgia signee gets there, he is bringing the pain. Roaming the back part of the field for Team Phantom, Aguero showcased his cover skills in practice and during the Under Armour All-American game.” - Rivals' Ryan Wright
What's Next
Safety was a big position of need for Georgia, and Aguero certainly fits the bill.
Although the Bulldogs have some depth returning, there’s still not as much as Kirby Smart would like, and a strong spring could certainly put Aguero in a strong position for early playing time next fall.
With the job Malaki Starks was able to do as a freshman, Bulldog coaches have already proven their willingness to place a freshman in the line of battle early.
With Starks back at free safety, Aguero should compete with JaCorey Thomas and David Daniel-Sisavanh to be the starter at strongside. However, due to his aforementioned versatility, he could get some looks at Star.
Smart wants his defensive backs to play more than one position, and Aguero should feel right at home wherever he lines up.