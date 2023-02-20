If it seems like tight end Pearce Spurlin has been a Georgia Bulldog like forever, in a way he has. Georgia’s longest-standing commit for the Class of 2023 – pledged his allegiance to Kirby Smart way back in September of 2020, well over two years ago. In the time that’s passed, Spurlin has already received a taste of what it’s like to be a Bulldogs as he was one of several enrollees to take part in practice leading up to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Since January, Spurlin has been on campus with the rest of his new teammates preparing for the start of spring practice, which is now less than a month away. As UGASports continues its Early Enrollee, Spotlight, let’s take a closer look at Spurlin and what he will bring to the team.

Pearce Spurlin says he'll keep his head down and work as hard as he can.

Pearce Spurlin

Height: 6-7 Weight: 240 Position: Tight End Ranking: 50th overall

High School Career

Spurlin spent most of his senior season recovering from shoulder surgery, but when he did he showed what kind of weapon he can be. In two games, Spurlin caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, following a junior campaign that saw him post some truly outstanding numbers. Spurlin caught 74 passes for 1,404 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also playing basketball and lacrosse. The Atlanta native would go on to play at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he impressed analysts further.

Quoting Pearce Spurlin

"I have no idea what to expect, literally no idea. I’m just going to put my head down and work and do what I’m told, not expect anything.” - Pearce Spurlin on playing for Georgia.

Quoting Rivals Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney on Spurlin

"A little more than a year ago, Spurlin was exceptionally lean and one wondered whether he would grow into his frame or be a really lanky pass-catcher. But over time filled out and is now almost exactly the size as Dalton Schultz – not when he was in high school but now as the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Spurlin reminds us of Schultz at the same stage, though, a huge target with exceptional pass-catching abilities who could move as well. The Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton standout is super competitive, very dynamic in the passing game, and could have a really bright future ahead in Athens." - Gorney on Spurlin

What's Next

Georgia's tight end room will have a different look this spring and that's good news for Spurlin, who should have ample opportunity to make an immediate impact. Yes, Brock Bowers - who has transformed the position at Georgia - is back, along with sophomore Oscar Delp. After that, however, that's about it. With Darnell Washington moving on to the NFL and Ryland Goede (Mississippi State) and Brett Seither (Georgia Tech) now playing for other schools, Spurlin - along with fellow early enrolee Lawson Luckie - will both need to be ready. Spurlin is more of a hybrid tight end than Luckie, but both are high-level athletes at the position who Georgia fans should hear a lot from come fall.

From Earlier