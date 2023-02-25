The following description is going to sound like a cliché, but truly, the best is yet to come for freshman outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba. At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, M’Pemba is a physical specimen. However, according to those who know him best, his best football lies ahead. That’s one of the reasons Bulldog defensive coaches are so excited about the Florida native, who has the frame to add more weight and possibly could move to defensive end before his Bulldog career is complete. For more on M’Pemba:

Samuel M'Pemba may be the most physicaly gifted of Georgia's early enrollees. (Rivals.com)

Samuel M'Pemba

Height: 6-3 Weight: 234 Position: Outside linebacker Ranking: No. 10 overall

High School Career

Tabbed by Rivals as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country, M’Pemba played his senior year at IMG in Bradenton, finishing with 36 tackles, including 4.5 sacks. Selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game, M’Pemba proved at the annual event how good he ultimately become. M’Pemba played defensive end and was a force due to his size and strength. Although he is still learning the position, M’Pemba showed he could make the game look effortless and easy when he got clicking.

Quoting M'Pemba

“Development, academics, and culture are more important to me, honestly. Coach Smart's message, and I feel the exact same way, is that you shouldn't be worried about a couple thousand here and there. There is a much bigger picture if you are an elite player." – Samuel M’Pemba

What Others Are Saying

“There is not a more muscled-up, physical specimen in the 2023 class than Samuel M’Pemba, who looks like he has zero body fat and was chiseled out of marble. He’s also an elite pass rusher with athletic ability and a physical nature to his game. Is he a pure edge rusher? Could he roam around the defense and play multiple spots? There are still some questions about all that but Georgia is getting a phenomenal defensive presence and M’Pemba’s versatility is only a bonus.” – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com “With M’Pemba, it’s the athletic ability that he has on the edge/ He’s still new to the position; he’s just scratching the surface, so he’s going to have a high upside, I believe.” – Georgia outside linebackers Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

What's Next

M’Pemba may be the most physically gifted of all Georgia’s early enrollees. While he likely will see some action as a true freshman, the 2023 season figures to be more of a learning opportunity for the St. Louis native, who moved to Florida to hone his skills at IMG as a junior. Although there’s no disputing his athleticism, M’Pemba is still thought to be a little bit raw considering he only recently began focusing on defense. But that’s going to be OK with co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who will be able to mold the youngster, whose overall potential is tremendous. Although it may not be this year, M’Pemba’s future could not be brighter.

