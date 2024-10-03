Georgia has started 4-0 in six of the nine seasons under Kirby Smart and 3-1 in the other three (2016, 2020, 2024). Six of Smart’s 17 losses (35.3 percent) have come against the Crimson Tide. The 41 points allowed last Saturday was tied for the fourth most allowed under Smart. However, Smart has experienced much better results versus Auburn.

Georgia Under Kirby Smart vs Alabama and Auburn (2016 to Present) vs Alabama vs Auburn Point Differential -39 +112 Rush Yards Differential -82 +604 Pass Yards Differential -158 +338 Georgia Record 1-6 8-1

The Georgia/Auburn rivalry dates back to 1892. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry has been played 128 times overall which is tied for second for the most common series with North Carolina and VIrginia. Only Wisconsin vs. Minnesota (132) has been played more by FBS teams. The Bulldogs have taken over in the series this century and they now lead it 64-56-8 overall, including wins in seven straight meetings.

Georgia vs Auburn: Decade-by-Decade Series Advantage Series Advantage 1890s Auburn won 3-2-1 1960s Auburn won 6-4 1900s Auburn won 5-4-1 1970s Auburn won 5-4-1 1910s Auburn won 5-1-2 1980s Auburn won 6-4 1920s Georgia won 9-1 1990s Auburn won 5-4-1 1930s Auburn won 6-3-1 2000s Georgia won 6-4 1940s Georgia won 7-1-1 2010s Georgia won 8-3 1950s Auburn won 6-4 2020s Georgia leads 4-0

Auburn is Georgia's most frequent opponent by far. Georgia's 64 victories against them is tied for second for the most wins against any foe. The tie is with Kentucky who Georgia already defeated this season.

Georgia Bulldogs: Most Wins Over Opponent and Most Meetings Most Wins Most Meetings Georgia Tech - 71 Auburn - 128 Kentucky - 64 Georgia Tech - 115 Auburn - 64 Florida - 102 Vanderbilt - 61 Vanderbilt - 83 Florida - 56 Kentucky - 78 South Carolina - 55 South Carolina - 76

This rivalry also has so many historic names: Vince Dooley, Erk Russell, Pat Dye, Shug Jordan, Hugh Nall, Sterling Dupree, Tracy Rocker and Rodney Garner. There are many more on this list and two of Georgia's current assistants played at Auburn as well (Stacy Searles and Travaris Robinson). Mike Bobo has coached on both sides and had one of his greatest moments as a Bulldog player against Auburn in 1996 when he led a comeback win by connecting with Corey Allen on a hail mary to tie the game (with the extra point) on the final play of regulation. This then became the first SEC game ever to go into overtime. In fact, it went into four overtimes and Georgia won 56 to 49. Kirby Smart also played in that game. UGA V had a nice appearance in that game as well.

Carson Beck threw for a career-high three interceptions against Alabama. His 54 completion percentage was his lowest in game in which he had more than ten attempts. His 50 pass attempts were just the tenth time in school history that a Bulldog quarterback reached that number. He did throw three touchdown passes in the game. His second touchdown moved him past Mike Bobo and now Beck stands in seventh place all-time in school history. He also threw for an incredible 439 yards with 259 coming in the fourth quarter. The 439 is the fourth most by a Bulldog ever and the most by someone not named Eric Zeier.



Most Pass Yards in a Game by a Georgia Bulldog Opponent Pass Yards Eric Zeier 1993 vs Southern Miss 544 Eric Zeier 1994 at South Carolina 485 Eric Zeier 1994 vs Vanderbilt 441 Carson Beck 2024 at Alabama 439 Aaron Murray 2012 at Kentucky 427 Aaron Murray 2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska 427 Eric Zeier 1993 vs Auburn 426 Eric Zeier 1993 vs Kentucky 425 Eric Zeier 1994 at Kentucky 420 Mike Bobo 1997 at Georgia Tech 415 Aaron Murray 2013 at Auburn 415 Cory Phillips 2000 vs Georgia Tech 413

In Saturday's game, both Arian Smith and Dillon Bell had career-high in yards receiving as both went over the 100-yard mark. It was the first time in over a decade that two Bulldogs had over 100 in the same game. Here are all the time this has happened in the 2000s.

2 UGA Players with 100+ Rec Yds in Same Game in the 2000s Player One Player Two 2000 vs Georgia Tech Randy McMichael (156) Damien Gary (126) 2001 vs Auburn Terrence Edwards (124) Fred Gibson (111) 2004 at Arkansas Fred Gibson (169) Reggie Brown (107) 2005 vs Auburn Mohamed Massaquoi (108) Leonard Pope (102) 2010 vs Florida Orson Charles (108) Tavarres King (104) 2012 at Kentucky Tavarres King (188) Malcolm Mitchell (103) 2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska Chris Conley (136) Tavarres King (104) 2024 at Alabama Arian Smith (132) Dillon Bell (100)

Bell had both a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the game. He has seven career touchdown receptions and now has three scores on the ground as well. Officially he is still listed as a wide receiver on the roster. He has the third most career rushing touchdowns by a Bulldog under Coach Smart by a player that is not listed as a running back nor a quarterback.

Most Career TD Rushes by a Bulldog Under Smart (Non RB or QB) TD Rushes TD Rushes Brock Bowers 5 Tyler Simmons 2 Ladd McConkey 4 Jordan Davis 1 Dillon Bell 3 Isaac Nauta 1 Isaiah McKenzie 2 Demetris Robertson 1 Mecole Hardman 2

Georgia's defense struggled against Alabama. They did hold the Crimson Tide to just 192 yards of offense in the second half, but 75 came on that one play. Against Auburn, they generally play well on defense especially against the run (last season was a different story). Check out the last five seasons on how Georgia has stopped the run game by the Tigers.

Auburn's Rushing vs Georgia Defense in Last 5 Meetings Attempts / Yards Average Long Run TD Rushes 2019 36 / 84 2.3 9 1 2020 22 / 39 1.8 10 0 2021 29 / 46 1.6 9 1 2022 25 / 93 3.7 17 0 2023 43 / 219 5.1 61 2