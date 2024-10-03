PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Auburn

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Georgia has started 4-0 in six of the nine seasons under Kirby Smart and 3-1 in the other three (2016, 2020, 2024). Six of Smart’s 17 losses (35.3 percent) have come against the Crimson Tide. The 41 points allowed last Saturday was tied for the fourth most allowed under Smart. However, Smart has experienced much better results versus Auburn.

Georgia Under Kirby Smart vs Alabama and Auburn (2016 to Present)
vs Alabama vs Auburn

Point Differential

-39

+112

Rush Yards Differential

-82

+604

Pass Yards Differential

-158

+338

Georgia Record

1-6

8-1
The Georgia/Auburn rivalry dates back to 1892. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry has been played 128 times overall which is tied for second for the most common series with North Carolina and VIrginia. Only Wisconsin vs. Minnesota (132) has been played more by FBS teams. The Bulldogs have taken over in the series this century and they now lead it 64-56-8 overall, including wins in seven straight meetings.

Georgia vs Auburn: Decade-by-Decade
Series Advantage Series Advantage

1890s

Auburn won 3-2-1

1960s

Auburn won 6-4

1900s

Auburn won 5-4-1

1970s

Auburn won 5-4-1

1910s

Auburn won 5-1-2

1980s

Auburn won 6-4

1920s

Georgia won 9-1

1990s

Auburn won 5-4-1

1930s

Auburn won 6-3-1

2000s

Georgia won 6-4

1940s

Georgia won 7-1-1

2010s

Georgia won 8-3

1950s

Auburn won 6-4

2020s

Georgia leads 4-0

Auburn is Georgia's most frequent opponent by far. Georgia's 64 victories against them is tied for second for the most wins against any foe. The tie is with Kentucky who Georgia already defeated this season.

Georgia Bulldogs: Most Wins Over Opponent and Most Meetings
Most Wins Most Meetings

Georgia Tech - 71

Auburn - 128

Kentucky - 64

Georgia Tech - 115

Auburn - 64

Florida - 102

Vanderbilt - 61

Vanderbilt - 83

Florida - 56

Kentucky - 78

South Carolina - 55

South Carolina - 76
*** The 8 ties between the two teams is the most Georgia has vs an opponent

This rivalry also has so many historic names: Vince Dooley, Erk Russell, Pat Dye, Shug Jordan, Hugh Nall, Sterling Dupree, Tracy Rocker and Rodney Garner. There are many more on this list and two of Georgia's current assistants played at Auburn as well (Stacy Searles and Travaris Robinson). Mike Bobo has coached on both sides and had one of his greatest moments as a Bulldog player against Auburn in 1996 when he led a comeback win by connecting with Corey Allen on a hail mary to tie the game (with the extra point) on the final play of regulation. This then became the first SEC game ever to go into overtime. In fact, it went into four overtimes and Georgia won 56 to 49. Kirby Smart also played in that game. UGA V had a nice appearance in that game as well.

Carson Beck threw for a career-high three interceptions against Alabama. His 54 completion percentage was his lowest in game in which he had more than ten attempts. His 50 pass attempts were just the tenth time in school history that a Bulldog quarterback reached that number.

He did throw three touchdown passes in the game. His second touchdown moved him past Mike Bobo and now Beck stands in seventh place all-time in school history. He also threw for an incredible 439 yards with 259 coming in the fourth quarter. The 439 is the fourth most by a Bulldog ever and the most by someone not named Eric Zeier.


Most Pass Yards in a Game by a Georgia Bulldog
Opponent Pass Yards

Eric Zeier

1993 vs Southern Miss

544

Eric Zeier

1994 at South Carolina

485

Eric Zeier

1994 vs Vanderbilt

441

Carson Beck

2024 at Alabama

439

Aaron Murray

2012 at Kentucky

427

Aaron Murray

2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska

427

Eric Zeier

1993 vs Auburn

426

Eric Zeier

1993 vs Kentucky

425

Eric Zeier

1994 at Kentucky

420

Mike Bobo

1997 at Georgia Tech

415

Aaron Murray

2013 at Auburn

415

Cory Phillips

2000 vs Georgia Tech

413

In Saturday's game, both Arian Smith and Dillon Bell had career-high in yards receiving as both went over the 100-yard mark. It was the first time in over a decade that two Bulldogs had over 100 in the same game. Here are all the time this has happened in the 2000s.

2 UGA Players with 100+ Rec Yds in Same Game in the 2000s
Player One Player Two

2000 vs Georgia Tech

Randy McMichael (156)

Damien Gary (126)

2001 vs Auburn

Terrence Edwards (124)

Fred Gibson (111)

2004 at Arkansas

Fred Gibson (169)

Reggie Brown (107)

2005 vs Auburn

Mohamed Massaquoi (108)

Leonard Pope (102)

2010 vs Florida

Orson Charles (108)

Tavarres King (104)

2012 at Kentucky

Tavarres King (188)

Malcolm Mitchell (103)

2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska

Chris Conley (136)

Tavarres King (104)

2024 at Alabama

Arian Smith (132)

Dillon Bell (100)

Bell had both a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the game. He has seven career touchdown receptions and now has three scores on the ground as well. Officially he is still listed as a wide receiver on the roster. He has the third most career rushing touchdowns by a Bulldog under Coach Smart by a player that is not listed as a running back nor a quarterback.

Most Career TD Rushes by a Bulldog Under Smart (Non RB or QB)
TD Rushes TD Rushes

Brock Bowers

5

Tyler Simmons

2

Ladd McConkey

4

Jordan Davis

1

Dillon Bell

3

Isaac Nauta

1

Isaiah McKenzie

2

Demetris Robertson

1

Mecole Hardman

2
*** By official position (not what they are lined up as)

Georgia's defense struggled against Alabama. They did hold the Crimson Tide to just 192 yards of offense in the second half, but 75 came on that one play. Against Auburn, they generally play well on defense especially against the run (last season was a different story). Check out the last five seasons on how Georgia has stopped the run game by the Tigers.

Auburn's Rushing vs Georgia Defense in Last 5 Meetings
Attempts / Yards Average Long Run TD Rushes

2019

36 / 84

2.3

9

1

2020

22 / 39

1.8

10

0

2021

29 / 46

1.6

9

1

2022

25 / 93

3.7

17

0

2023

43 / 219

5.1

61

2

Auburn has one of the most experienced runners in the SEC. Jarquez Hunter has 2,614 yards rushing in his career with 97 coming against the Dawgs in three games.

