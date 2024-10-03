PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fact or Fiction: Georgia is the team to beat for four-star Ousmane Kromah

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItMzgxMjcwMSc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJmOWEyNzM0Zi1lZTQzLTMwOGQtODg5Ny1jZmYw ZWZjYzJhZmUiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MzMxNjAiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0zODEyNzAxIik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0zODEyNzAxIik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman is joined by Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com, Jed May of UGASports.com and Caleb Alexander of GamecockScoop.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

MORE FACT OR FICTION: Iowa is the heavy favorite to sign Jaxx DeJean

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

1. Texas could make a national title run with either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning leading its offense.

Arch Manning
Arch Manning (© Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Suchomel: FACT. A few weeks ago in a buy or sell, I advised everyone to slow down on the Arch Manning praise because we'd seen him play only one half of meaningful football against ULM. Well, I'm all-in now. With a very good team around him, including a stellar defense, Manning is definitely good enough to keep the Longhorns in the national championship hunt should Quinn Ewers be forced out of action long-term. The good news for Texas fans is that Ewers is getting healthy and should be ready to go when the Longhorns take on Oklahoma next weekend.

Spiegelman: FACT. Quinn Ewers has lifted Texas to new heights under Steve Sarkisian's watch. Last year, the Longhorns were a College Football Playoff team and early on with Ewers commanding the offense, they look equally as strong. Ewers is back at practice and expected to be ready to give it a go against Oklahoma next Saturday. The luxury that Texas has is that even without Ewers, Manning provides a big-enough spark as the back-up to still compete for a spot in the SEC Championship Game and in the College Football Playoff. Manning didn't skip a beat filling in for Ewers and starting against ULM and then Mississippi State. With Ewers ready to roll and Manning on deck, the Longhorns should be national title contenders for at least the next two or three years.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

2. Georgia is the team to beat for four-star RB Ousmane Kromah ahead of his Saturday announcement.

Ousmane Kromah
Ousmane Kromah (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Jed May: FACT. This race is still very close, and I’m not entirely sure a final decision has been made yet. But Georgia certainly has reasons to feel optimistic. The Bulldogs have been a constant near the top of Ousmane Kromah’s list, while Auburn and Florida State have gone back and forth as the main competitor. I believe Kromah’s strong relationship with Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford, combined with the on-field struggles of the other two contenders, has the Bulldogs feeling good heading into this weekend’s decision.

Spiegelman: FACT. This recruitment has been fluid for months, which is why Kromah came out of a series of official visits in June without a decision made, then was still undecided as his senior season arrived. Kromah has kept a steady eye on a few programs consistently – that includes Auburn, Florida State and Georgia. Tennessee and South Carolina also made runs at the four-star prospect. Auburn has had an edge for different stretches of Kromah's recruitment. Florida State has, too. The Dawgs have kept their foot on the gas with one of the Peach State's best, and as Saturday's decision nears there's a sense that he'll wind up in Athens.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

3. South Carolina is the team trending for four-star WR Malik Clark following his decommitment from Florida State.

Malik Clark
Malik Clark

Alexander: FACT. This week's news that Malik Clark was decommitting from Florida State shouldn’t have been some big shock to our site subscribers. With the way each program has started their 2024 season on the field, the patience of South Carolina’s coaching staff after Clark’s initial snub, and getting him back on campus for the LSU game, it’s easy to see how the Gamecocks have positioned themselves to be the next logical choice for the four-star receiver. With him returning to campus again this weekend as the Gamecocks host Ole Miss, it could be only a matter of time before South Carolina completes the flip. All that said, you’d like the team to have a nice showing on the field this weekend to solidify that the progress they’ve shown so far is something that Clark can believe in.

Spiegelman: FACT. It was a stunner when four-star receiver Malik Clark declared for Florida State over South Carolina and North Carolina over the summer. The Seminoles impressed Clark and his camp during the June official visit, but that luster has dissipated into the fall, especially with the in-state Gamecocks continuing to press hard behind the scenes. Clark made a visit back to Columbia in September for the Akron game and is scheduled to return this weekend with Ole Miss in town. That's currently the only visit on tap for the Rock Hill (S.C.) High pass-catcher. There was already a good deal of confidence long-term about the Gamecocks sticking around in Clark's recruitment. After reopening his recruitment, South Carolina is going to hard to beat.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKSCOOP.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZmFjdC1vci1maWN0aW9uLWdlb3JnaWEtaXMtdGhlLXRlYW0tdG8tYmVh dC1mb3ItZm91ci1zdGFyLW91c21hbmUta3JvbWFoIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmYWN0LW9yLWZpY3Rpb24tZ2VvcmdpYS1pcy10aGUt dGVhbS10by1iZWF0LWZvci1mb3VyLXN0YXItb3VzbWFuZS1rcm9tYWgmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=