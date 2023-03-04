We continue with our Early Enrollee series with a look at middle linebacker CJ Allen. At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Allen has wanted to be a Bulldog since Day 1. Although he also took visits to Tennessee and Auburn, there was never any doubt that the former Lamar County standout would ultimately call Athens his home. For more on Allen:

CJ Allen always knew he wanted to be a Georgia Bulldog. (Rivals)

CJ Allen

Height: 6-1 Weight: 225 Position: Inside linebacker Ranking: 82nd overall

High School Career

As a senior helped lead Lamar County to 10-2 record and GHSA Class A second-round finish, playing at both linebacker and running back. His numbers were impressive. On defense, Allen tallied 84 tackles. On offense, he rushed for 1,628 yards with 26 touchdowns. The 2021 Region 3-AA Player of the Year, Allen also lettered in basketball and track, qualifying for the state track championship in the shot put with a throw of 45-6. Allen arrived at Georgia in time to take part in practices prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State. He then took part in the All-American Bowl.

Quoting CJ Allen

"I think Coach Schu (Glenn Schumann)'s pitch is honest. He doesn’t have to sugarcoat anything; he doesn’t have to make it sound good. He’s always honest and very truthful. Honesty is like hearing the hard truth and things you might not want to hear. You have nothing but respect for a person who tells you the truth and wants the best for you. They’re not putting you in a bad situation or leading you on."

What They're Saying

“There’s so much to like about Allen’s game, and there’s an opportunity for him to play early at Georgia, not something easy to do for the back-to-back national champs. He has excellent size and quickly reads and reacts to the play. He’s a big hitter who does a good job making sure ballcarriers end up on the ground. Look for Allen to make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage as well.” – Adam Friedman, Rivals

What's Next

It was quite a haul for Kirby Smart at inside linebacker. Not only did the Bulldogs sign Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles, but the addition of Allen gives Georgia a group as impressive as anybody's in the country. Allen definitely has a top gear with excellent acceleration for a big middle backer, and there’s a chance that he could see some early playing time, along with Wilson and Bowles. His future is bright.

