Early Enrollee Focus: Oscar Delp

We continue our Early Enrollee Focus series by taking an in-depth look at Oscar Delp. Georgia has certainly recruited extremely well across the board since Kirby Smart’s arrival, and the tight end position is no exception. Especially in recent years. Current stars Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are two of the best young tight ends you’ll find, and Delp appears to fit a similar mold. For more on Delp:

Breakdown

Bowers and Washington posted crazy numbers in high school, and Delp lived up to that challenge as well. In nine games, Delp led West Forsyth to a 6-3 mark, catching 59 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. That included a 10-catch performance for 120 yards and a score in the first round of the playoffs. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Delp has good length and is blessed with outstanding speed. He’s also an excellent route runner. His ability to fire out of his stance ensures he gets up the field in a hurry, but it’s the ability to make excellent cuts during his route that enables him to shake defenders. He's tough too. At one Rivals camp, Delp rolled his ankle painfully, yet continued to run routes for the rest of the day. Like all freshmen, Delp will need to get stronger, especially as an inline blocker, but the tools he brings to the field indicate he’s got a chance to be an excellent contributor.

Delp on new position coach Todd Hartley

"He knows how to recruit very well. He cares about you as a person and a football player. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s such a good recruiter—because he gets with you on a real personal level. He recruited my family as well; he wasn’t just recruiting me. He won my parents over, won me over. They can’t wait to send me off with him and be mentored by him. They just think that he’s a perfect fit for a tight ends coach."

Potential for playing time this fall

We’ve already touched on how Monken loves to use his tight ends, and that puts Delp in an enviable position, assuming he picks up Georgia’s offense as we expect him to do. There were occasions last fall when Monken would employ three tight ends in the game at the same time, and with John FitzPatrick moving on, there looks to be an opportunity for Delp. Bowers and Washington will likely get more targets. However, as athletic as Delp is and with his particular skill set, he’s sure to get plenty of chances to contribute his first year on the team. Georgia’s tight end room will continue to be in excellent hands.

