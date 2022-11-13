News More News
Complete Coverage: First step achieved

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Top-ranked Georgia improved to 10-0 overall Saturday night, 7-0 in the SEC with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State.

With the win, the Bulldogs sewed up the SEC East title and will heading back to the SEC Championship game for the fifth time in the last six years.

As usual, UGASports was there to bring you complete coverage.

Stories

Postgame News and Notes: SEC East title clinched, injury updates and more

Offense explodes in second half

They said it

Defense buys in, stifles Mississippi State

Kearis Jackson rides again

Analysis

Postgame Thoughts and Observations

No more cowbell

Photos/Videos

Kathryn Skeean's photo gallery

Mike Leach press conference

Kirby Smart press conference and transcript

Christopher Smith

Smael Mondon

Stetson Bennett

Ladd McConkey

Postgame Overaction show 

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

Georgia wins the SEC East

Sights and sounds before Saturday's game with Mississippi State

