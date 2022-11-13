Complete Coverage: First step achieved
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Top-ranked Georgia improved to 10-0 overall Saturday night, 7-0 in the SEC with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State.
With the win, the Bulldogs sewed up the SEC East title and will heading back to the SEC Championship game for the fifth time in the last six years.
As usual, UGASports was there to bring you complete coverage.
Stories
Postgame News and Notes: SEC East title clinched, injury updates and more
Offense explodes in second half
Defense buys in, stifles Mississippi State
Analysis
Photos/Videos
Kathryn Skeean's photo gallery
Kirby Smart press conference and transcript