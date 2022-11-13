STARKVILLE, Miss. – A quick click on Google describes DNA as the molecules inside cells that contain the genetic information responsible for the development and function of an organism.

It's a subject you’ve heard Georgia head coach Kirby Smart mention often.

While the above definition is a description anyone in a first-year biology class could explain, it also describes this year’s Georgia football team.

There's something special brewing within this group of Bulldogs, and it’s not their physical prowess that’s the main cause.

This isn't to suggest any lack of talent spread throughout the nation’s top-ranked teams. Of course, there's plenty.

But in pinpointing the reasons why Georgia sits in the position it does in the college football world, it's what the Bulldogs have inside that stands out most of all.

After beating Mississippi State 45-19 on a frigid Saturday night in Starkville, Smart was asked to explain this seemingly innate ability to finish off games strong despite being stressed.

This was a game where Georgia was stressed. When Zavion Thomas returned a punt 63 yards extremely late in the second quarter to bring MSU within four, the Bulldogs were feeling some pressure.

But just as they did in the fourth quarter at Missouri and last week in Athens, while everyone was singing the praises of then No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs responded. If they were feeling any burden caused by their perch atop the CFP rankings, they brushed it off like flicking a grain of sand.

Although Smart can’t say why it’s been that way 10 games into this year’s journey, Georgia’s success goes beyond the Xs and Os. Having talented players certainly helps, but it goes much deeper.

"I don't know that. I don't know the answer to why. I do know that they have a unique connection to each other, a love for each other, an appreciation of things getting tough,” Smart said. “We anticipated things being tough here, so how do you anticipate things being tough? You take your DNA traits, and you say they travel. They are going with us, and we are going to use them when we need them.”

Saturday night, Georgia’s DNA was certainly on display.

It’s not an accident or good fortune that the Bulldogs have thus far been able to respond in the manner they have.

“Because if you just lift a 50-pound bar all your life, you're never going to get stronger, right? You must lift heavy weight,” Smart said. “We lifted some heavy weight tonight in terms of our DNA, our composure, our resiliency, our toughness, and we were ready to use them. Because we practice them all year, and it's like, okay, here's our opportunity, guys. What do we want to do with it?”

Think about this.

What made Saturday’s win all the more impressive was the fact the Bulldogs did not play anywhere close to their best game. Two interceptions by Stetson Bennett and some key penalties gave Mississippi State chances that Tennessee didn't receive last week in Athens.

Nevertheless, even in a game that did not fit the exact standard Georgia strives for every week, the Bulldogs still went into a hostile environment on the road in the SEC and won by 26 points, to sew up the program’s fifth SEC East title in the last six years.

This brings us to another key element in the DNA mentioned by Smart.

Where most teams would celebrate winning a division title, other than some slaps on the back and handshakes, you did not see any post-game posturing by the Bulldogs.

In other programs, players don't always buy into to the culture and the message their respective head coaches are trying to convey.

At Georgia, not only have they bought in, but they've established their own personal accounts.

The most asked questions of players after Saturday night’s game were their thoughts on winning another East title.

“It’s just the first step,” shrugged left tackle Broderick Jones.

The same question posed to Smart resulted in an identical answer.

“I don't think you can go into the game and say, 'Oh no. We're on the road. We're coming off the Tennessee game,’” Smart said. "Nobody cares. The only thing we care about is how we go practice and how we go play. And right now, our kids are buying into that. They are buying into practice matters, coaching. Walkthrough matters, and I appreciate our kids and how tough they are."

These comments suggest why the rest of the nation should take these Bulldogs seriously. Talent counts for a lot, but heart, soul, and DNA win the greatest battles.

The fact Georgia has an ample supply of the latter is a huge reason this team’s better days could still be ahead.