STARKVILLE, Miss. - Until Saturday night, Kearis Jackson's fifth year at Georgia had been a quiet one.

The senior entered the Mississippi State game with 14 catches for 177 yards in eight games played in 2022. He hadn't had more than three receptions or 45 yards in any one game. Both of those totals came in the season opener against Oregon.

On a cold Saturday night in Starkville, the grizzled veteran proved he still had some gas in the tank. Jackson made several huge catches in Georgia's 45-19 win over Mississippi State.

"Kearis is a veteran, man," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "The guy is full of heart and full of love for Georgia. He's an unsung hero of this group."

Jackson finished the game with four receptions for 69 yards, both season highs. A holding penalty reduced his first reception to one yard in the box score. The next three, however, were each vital on Georgia touchdown drives.

In the second quarter, quarterback Stetson Bennett lofted a pass to a wide-open Jackson down the sideline. Bennett underthrew the pass, but Jackson came back and got it for a 28-yard gain. That set the Bulldogs up with a first down at the Mississippi State 14-yard line.

Bennett went right back to Jackson on the next play. The senior took the pass 10 yards to the Mississippi State 4-yard line to set up a first-and-goal. As long as they've been together, Bennett knows when to feed his guy.

"Kearis is one of those dudes, when he gets in the zone, if he’s playing basketball and you’re MJ, it doesn’t really matter to him," Bennett said. "He’s going to go to the rim. He’s a bulldog. When I see that in his eyes, I know, all right, let’s go to him right now. He’s going to make a play no matter what."

After those two receptions, Bennett finished that drive himself. He scored on a four-yard touchdown run to put Georgia up 17-3.

Georgia then faced a third-and-8 on its own 35 in the third quarter. Bennett stood in the pocket and lofted one down the middle of the field to Jackson, who hauled in the pass despite taking a big hit.

"That catch he made over the middle, to take that shot and hang onto the ball, are you kidding me?" Smart said. "I was just waiting for the ball to come out. I'm like, 'Dang, he held onto it.'"

That catch by Jackson kept the drive alive. Ladd McConkey eventually capped it off with a 17-yard touchdown catch to put Georgia up 31-12.

McConkey and his teammates see Jackson at practice every day. Nobody felt happier for the receiving room's elder statesman than those who see the work he puts in.

"Kearis is a competitor," McConkey said. "He’s going to throw his nose in there and block, he’s going to run routes—he’s a leader. It’s a guy we all look up to. He’s just kind of that older guy in the room that can give us advice and also go out and make plays like y’all saw tonight."

Bennett sees Jackson as symbolic of what makes the offense great. Everyone has their job to do, including the roles that might not be that glamorous. Jackson often takes those kinds of tasks, getting his nose dirty without getting the glory. But on Saturday night, Jackson stepped into the spotlight one more time.