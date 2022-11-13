Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 45-19 win at Mississippi State:

“You guys are holding me up from (the celebration),” Bennett said when asked about the victory that sewed up Georgia’s fifth SEC East title in the last six years.

"I didn't know that was his first touchdown [this season], because it makes no sense to me that it was his first touchdown." - Bennett on Darnell Washington scoring his first touchdown this season