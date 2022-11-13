Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 45-19 win at Mississippi State:
Stetson Bennett
“You guys are holding me up from (the celebration),” Bennett said when asked about the victory that sewed up Georgia’s fifth SEC East title in the last six years.
"I didn't know that was his first touchdown [this season], because it makes no sense to me that it was his first touchdown." - Bennett on Darnell Washington scoring his first touchdown this season
Ladd McConkey
"I never thought it was lack of ability, just kind of the mental mistakes I was making. My whole team, my whole coaching staff had my back. I knew they supported me, so I had to go out there and make plays for them." - McConkey on overcoming some of the on-field struggles he experienced earlier this season
Christopher Smith
"No, not at all. We're focused on Kentucky." - Smith when asked if there would be any "celebration" for winning the SEC East
Smael Mondon
"Just contest the catches, contest the catches, try to get batted balls, have good breaks, good vision. Just try to play a step ahead." - Mondon on the key to defending an offense like Miss. State's