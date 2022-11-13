1 – Darnell Washington scored his first touchdown of the season and the second of his career.

1 and 1 – For the second time this season and in his career, Ladd McConkey had a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game. He also accomplished this feat in the season-opener against Oregon.

4 x 5 – Georgia now has five players this season with at least five rushing touchdowns. The last time the Bulldogs accomplished this was in 1971.

5 – Georgia has now won the SEC East in five of seven seasons under Kirby Smart.

5.4 – Georgia ended up averaging 5.4 yards per rush attempt against Mississippi, but take away McConkey’s long run as well as Kendall Milton’s 34-yard run at the end of the game, and Georgia would have averaged just 2.4 yards on the ground.

7 – Stetson Bennett scored on a four-yard rush in the second quarter. It was his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. Seven is the most by a Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray had that number in 2013.

7 – Jalen Carter had a career-high seven tackles on Saturday and added his second sack of the season.

7 – Brock Bowers had a two-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter for his fourth touchdown reception this season and the 17th of his career. The 17 moves him into a tie with Michael Bennett for seventh place all-time in Georgia history.

7 of 13 – Georgia has committed 13 turnovers this season, and seven have occurred in its last three games.

8 – Smael Mondon and Malaki Starks each had eight tackles to lead the Dawg defense.

9 – The Dawgs' defense has allowed just nine scrimmage (pass and run) touchdowns this season. They are the only school in the FBS to allow single-digit scrimmage touchdowns.

10-0 – The Bulldogs have now started a season 10-0 five times in their history (1946, 1980, 1982, 2021 and 2022).

11.6 – The Bulldogs have only allowed 11.6 points per game, which is second in the nation behind Michigan.

25 – The Bulldogs have won 25 straight regular season games.

26.6 – The Dawgs defense held Mississippi State to 3-for-14 on third down conversions. For the season, Georgia’s opponents have only been successful in 26.6 percent of third down conversions and rank third in the nation behind Marshall and Minnesota.

53 – Bennett added three touchdown passes against Mississippi State, and now has 53 in his career. He passed Matthew Stafford and now stands fifth all-time in Georgia’s career history.

63 – Zavion Thomas of Mississippi State returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown toward the end of the first half. It was the first punt return for touchdown against Georgia since Ace Sanders returned one for South Carolina in 2012.

70/71 – McConkey had 70 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving against Mississippi State. The last Bulldog to have at least 70 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same game was D’Andre Swift against Tennessee in 2019.

+239.8 – Georgia is averaging close to 240 more yards per game than it has allowed this season (509.6 to 269.8). That average leads the nation.

308 – Mississippi State entered the game averaging 406 yards per game, but Georgia held it to almost 100 fewer yards, at 308 total.

514 – Bennett added to his completion total and now has 514 in his career. He became the sixth Bulldog to reach 500 completions.

1,025 – McConkey cracked the 1,000-yard mark in yards receiving in a career. He had 71 yards receiving on Saturday and now has 1,025 yards for his career.

1,084 – Also cracking the 1,000-yard mark are the Bulldogs’ tight ends. They now have a combined 1,084 yards receiving this season. It's the most in the FBS, with Utah only four yards back.

7,196 – Bennett also added to his passing yard total and now has 7,196 in his career. He became the sixth Bulldog to reach 7,000 yards.