football

Complete Coverage: Another point made

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Georgia got off to a slow start, but after adjusting to Tennessee's tempo the top-ranked Bulldogs had no trouble rolling past the Volunteers, 41-17.

With the victory, Georgia improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1982 with two regular-season games to before the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

As usual, UGASports was there and we've got tons of stories, video and analysis for your perusal.

Stories

Bennett legacy comes full circle on Rocky Top

Bennett goes the distance

Cook shines for offense

They said it

How Georgia stifled Tennessee

Postgame News and Notes

Analysis

What just happened?

Postgame Thoughts and Observations

Final Stats

Video/Photos

VIDEO: Josh Heupel postgame. What did he say about the Bulldogs?

VIDEO: Kirby Smart postgame

VIDEO: Nakobe Dean on adjusting to Tennessee' tempo

VIDEO: Stetson Bennett on his performance and the win

The Postgame Overreaction Show

The Watch Along Show

The Dawg Walk

