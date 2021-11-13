Postgame news and notes

Injury update; flu takes a toll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia’s injury situation heading into Saturday’s game was well documented. Unfortunately, for the Bulldogs, there’s a few more to add to the list. Topping the list is outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left wrist. Smith was examined briefly on the sideline before heading to the locker room with trainers. He was not the only one. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who played throughout the entire game, suffered what head coach Kirby Smart said he believes to be a sprained knee. “I haven’t even talked to Ron (Courson). I don’t know even know. I know one time I went out there and Devonte sprained his knee, he thought,” Smart said. “One time another guy got hit in the ribs. But I’ll check with Ron and see. Hopefully, those guys are okay.” Fingers will be crossed for sure. No doubt Bulldog fans held their breath when nose tackle Jordan Davis went down to one knee late in the first quarter. Trainers tended to Davis for a minute, but the big senior was able to walk off the field under his own power and come back in the game to finish with no apparent issues. Linebacker Robert Beal followed an identical script. Beal went down and were worked on by trainers until walking off. Like Davis, Beal was able to return to the game. Defensive end Tramel Walthour left the game with 4:16 left in the third quarter and did not return. Injuries were not the only story. A recent run of the flu took its toll on the Bulldogs as well, with Jalen Carter, Warren Ericson, and tight end John FitzPatrick among those affected. Carter and Ericson actually had to leave the game in the first half. “He was sick,” Smart said of Carter. “We had about five guys sick. Jalen didn’t feel well. We tried to IV him. He had over a 100-degree fever, and we had to pull him at half because of his temperature. Warren Ericson was sick with the flu. Fitz was sick with the flu. We had several guys that were struggling, a little sick, and under the weather.”

Update

Jalen Carter was one of several Bulldogs feeling the effects of the flu. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Offensive line shakeup

After back-to-back busts at guard by Ericson and Justin Shaffer, the Bulldogs made a shift on the offensive line. Xavier Truss took over at left guard with Shaffer moving to right guard. The two would switch back in the second half, with Truss going to right with Shaffer returning to left. …Senior Jamaree Salyer dressed out but did not play. Broderick Jones started his second straight game at left tackle.

Smith slides to star

Offensive line changes were not the only ones made by the Bulldogs. Georgia made a key defensive switch as well. With Latavious Brini appearing to struggle in coverage, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning shifted free safety Christopher Smith to star for the first time this year, with Dan Jackson taking over for Smith. “Chris is a very versatile player. Dan’s been playing well. We felt like, during the week, we worked that hard to try to get some depth,” Smart said. “(Javon) Bullard’s been a little banged up. We had to move (William) Poole to star and repped Chris there throughout the week thinking it could help us, because Chris has some good man to man ability. We had to play a different style defense this week, and I thought the changes we made really helped us.” It was not like the Vols didn't have success. Tennessee quarterbacks combined to complete 30 of 48 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns, with wide receiver Cedric Tillman grabbing 10 for a career high 200, including a long of 54 yards. “Those two corners (Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo) went out and played. We left them on an island all game. they hit some plays, they got behind Kelee, they made some plays on DK. They've got some good wideouts. We thought that going into the game, we were going to have to play well on the perimeter,” Smart said. “They're tough to defend. Tennessee is going to be a good team because of the way they play. They make you play one-on-one outside. It becomes feast or famine. If they can't win one-on-one, they're going to have a long day. But when you can, they're extremely explosive. “I thought those two corners did a great job. The other four guys that played, Brini, Lewis, Chris, and Dan all did a nice job rotating through there.”

Quoting Kirby Smart

Opening Statement: “I thought Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we had really good practices. Tough place to play. I think the way the game started, they start that way against people, and we talked to our guys about taking their best shot. But we didn’t come up here to take shots, we came up here to throw them. And our offense came right back with a huge drive, which I thought was huge for us to start that way, and give our defense some confidence, and let us to get our feet underneath us. They did a tremendous job. And I’m proud of the way the guys played.” … On talking to Peyton Manning before the game: "I got a chance to talk to Peyton before the game, but it was more about his son. He wants me to recruit his son. He had me worried, because he said he was going to play quarterback today. I was getting even more nervous.”

