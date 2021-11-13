Cook shines for offense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Containing James Cook proved to be a near-impossible task for Tennessee Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

The senior running back enjoyed a career game, scoring a trio of touchdowns to spark the Bulldogs to their 41-17 win.

Cook did it all.

The Florida native tied his career high with 10 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

It marked the third time in Cook’s career that he’s scored a touchdown both running and receiving the ball.

"James, man, you talk about a guy who wills himself to win. I mean this guy wants to win bad. He doesn't care what it takes. He'll do anything you ask. He went out and played on a punt team he hasn't played on in a couple of weeks,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We didn't have enough out there, and he went out there and did that. I didn't know (13 touches for 147 yards) but the guy makes plays, and he's getting better as the season progresses. I'm really proud of what James has done for James, but I'm even more proud of what James has done for this team. Because when James speaks, he carries a lot of weight with the players. They respect James."

Cook gave the Bulldogs their first score when he brought Georgia back from a 7-0 deficit with a 39-yard run with 9:11 left in the first.

In the second quarter, Cook extended the lead to 24-10 on a 23-yard pass from Stetson Bennett before scoring his third touchdown on a 5-yard run with 13:14 left in the game.

The Bulldogs finished with a combined 41 carries for 274 rushing yards.

Zamir White added 12 carries for 44 yards, followed by Kenny McIntosh with seven for 46 yards. Stetson Bennett had eight carris for 40 yards and a score. Tight end Brock Bowers added a 24-yard run.

But the story of the game was Cook, who finished with 147 all-purpose yards.

“He’s been due for that kind of game,” Bennett said. “He’s a great player, comes in, leads this team, works hard; he’s explosive and he knows what to do. He’s got a knack for finding space. He was due for this. I loved seeing him do it.”

Linebacker Nakobe Dean has seen a lot from Cook by going against him in practice the past three years.

“I know what kind of player he is, both in the rushing game and in the receiving game,” Dean said. “I know how much of a mismatch he can be, and how versatile he can be. For him to have that sort of game was not surprising to me.”