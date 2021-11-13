Bennett goes the distance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Kirby Smart was asked after Georgia’s 41-17 win over Tennessee why Stetson Bennett received all the reps after he and JT Daniels both saw action during last week’s game against Missouri.

The question was not well received.

“We’re trying to make a decision that gives us the best chance to win—continuity, receivers. Again, we make that decision each week on what gives us the best chance to win. There’s a lot of runs that are packaged with reads off it,” Smart said. “When you read, you have to have the ability to pull. I know you guys are smart enough to watch that tonight. There were times when he had to pull the ball and run, and he made them pay for when they chased the running back. That’s a big part. His legs have played a big part in his success.”

Bennett’s legs indeed played a key role.

The senior rushed eight times for 40 yards and a touchdown, with several runs coming on designed plays.

“The touchdown I rolled out, the play is for me to roll out and continue outside. The defense flowed when we motioned Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) across,” Bennett said. “They didn’t run with it or bump, so there were three guys who ran with them, so I just stopped and cut up under the defensive end and saw green grass and just ran.”

He wasn’t bad passing the ball, either.

Bennett threw for 17-for-29, for 213 yards and one TD to go with the one rushing touchdown, as he improved to 10-2 as a starter including 7-0 this year.

“I don’t know how you quantify taking what they give you, but if they give you something, I’ll take it,” Bennett said. “They mixed in their coverages; they did a lot of different stuff. They played some trap, they played some man, played Cover 3, they brought a lot of pressure to 12 personnel; they kept my mind busy.”

Bennett received the start for the sixth straight week and seventh time overall this year. He had a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the team’s first lead at 17-10 with 7:24 left in the first half.

He directed an 11-play, 90-yard drive to make it 24-10 with 37 seconds left in the first half. It was Georgia’s fourth 11-play drive of the year, which ties a season-high. The others came against South Carolina (90-yard drive), Arkansas (93-yard drive), and Mizzou (75-yard drive).

Smart said the Volunteers tried to affect Bennett a number of different ways.



“I’ll have to review the tape to see. They did bring some pressure. They brought some timed-up blitzes where they came through, and we didn’t block them right sometimes. You know, if you pick up those pressures, you’ve got a chance to make a lot of good plays,” Smart said. “But our offensive line did a really nice job in the run game. You’ve got to remember, Stetson’s probably been the least sacked guy in the country this year. That’s a credit to Matt Luke, it’s a credit to Stetson, it’s a credit to Todd Monken for not putting us in those tough situations. That happened tonight more than normal.”