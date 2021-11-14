By the Numbers (Tennessee Game)

2 – Derion Kendrick nabbed his second pick of the season, which ties Christopher Smith and Nakobe Dean for the team lead.

2 – Jack Podlesny was perfect on his two field goal attempts against Tennessee.

3 – James Cook had a career-high three touchdowns. It was also the third time during his career in which he had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game (2020 at Missouri, 2021 vs. South Carolina).

3 – Channing Tindall had one sack entering the game this season, and on Saturday had a career-high three sacks. The last Georgia player to have three sacks in a game was Azeez Ojulari in last season’s Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

5 – Georgia has won five straight games in the series. It ties the Bulldog record for most consecutive wins in the series with Tennessee (1909-1924 and 2010-2014).

5 – Adonai Mitchell had a career-high five receptions, and four of them were on the scoring drive late in the second quarter.

6 – The Dawgs' defense got to the Volunteers’ quarterback six times.

8-0 – Georgia finishes 8-0 in SEC play (regular season) for the first time ever.

10-0 – Georgia reaches the 10-0 mark for the first time since 1982.

11 – Dean had a season-high 11 tackles to lead the Dawgs.

17 – Tennessee scored 17 points. It was the most Georgia has allowed all season. The last FBS team to allow 17 or fewer points in its first ten games was the 2011 Alabama team.

17 – Stetson Bennett had a season-high 17 pass completions in the game.

17 - After Tennesee dominated Georgia by going 8-0 in the 1990’s, the Bulldogs have taken over and have won 17 of 22 games in the 2000s. The Bulldogs now lead the overall series 26-23-2.

34 – The Volunteers took a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored the next 34 points.

41 – For the third time in four seasons, Georgia scored 40 or more points against Tennessee.

50.8 – Jake Camarda boomed his kicks for a 50.8 yard average with his five punts against the Vols.

104-55-46-40 – Georgia had four players to rush for 40 yards or more. Cook tied a career-high with 104, Zamir White had 55, Kenny McIntosh had 46, and Bennett had 40. This was the ninth time Georgia's had at least four players with 40 yards or more on the ground.

274 to 55 – Georgia outrushed Tennessee 274 to 55 for the game. The 274 is one more than the previous season-high, when the Dawgs rushed for 273 against Arkansas. The 55 is the lowest Tennessee has had all season.