They Said It: Georgia players talk big win over Volunteers

"What’d he have? Goodness, he broke 100. He’s been due for that kind of game. He’s a great player. He comes in, leads this team, works hard. He’s explosive, knows what to do. He’s got a knack for finding space. He was due for it and I love seeing him do it." - Bennett on James Cook's big game.

"Yeah, I mean, 39 years. It’s special. I think the reason for that, Coach (Kirby) Smart just said it. We’re a real talented team, but we respect everybody we play. We go in every week and not think that we’re God’s favorite team. We know that nobody’s going to give us anything, so we’ve got to earn it." - Bennett on Georgia going undefeated in the SEC for the first time since 1982.

"Touchdown, I rolled out. The play is for me to roll out and continue outside. But the defense flowed when we motioned Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) across. They didn’t run with it or bump really. There were 3 guys, and I think Cook was in, or Kenny (McIntosh), I can’t remember. Three guys ran with them, and I just stopped and cut up underneath the defensive end and saw green grass and just ran. Honestly, my dad’s always tried to get me to run more because I’ve always been pretty fast. But it’s always a little bit less painful the next day to throw it." - Bennett on his touchdown run and if he likes running from the quarterback position.