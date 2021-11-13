They Said It: Georgia players talk big win over Volunteers
Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV
"What’d he have? Goodness, he broke 100. He’s been due for that kind of game. He’s a great player. He comes in, leads this team, works hard. He’s explosive, knows what to do. He’s got a knack for finding space. He was due for it and I love seeing him do it." - Bennett on James Cook's big game.
"Yeah, I mean, 39 years. It’s special. I think the reason for that, Coach (Kirby) Smart just said it. We’re a real talented team, but we respect everybody we play. We go in every week and not think that we’re God’s favorite team. We know that nobody’s going to give us anything, so we’ve got to earn it." - Bennett on Georgia going undefeated in the SEC for the first time since 1982.
"Touchdown, I rolled out. The play is for me to roll out and continue outside. But the defense flowed when we motioned Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) across. They didn’t run with it or bump really. There were 3 guys, and I think Cook was in, or Kenny (McIntosh), I can’t remember. Three guys ran with them, and I just stopped and cut up underneath the defensive end and saw green grass and just ran. Honestly, my dad’s always tried to get me to run more because I’ve always been pretty fast. But it’s always a little bit less painful the next day to throw it." - Bennett on his touchdown run and if he likes running from the quarterback position.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean
"At the beginning of the week, Coach (Dan) Lanning showed plays where we kind of bent and teams hit a big shot on us, and how we were able to take that and go against adversity. We basically turned the momentum around in our favor. Him showing us that just kind of reminded us that we’ve been doing it all year, offseason and everything. That’s kind of what we’ve been working toward. It was nothing just to do it." - Dean on what allowed the defense to rebound after early Tennessee success.
"The feeling on the sideline, it wasn’t down at all. It was always a setback mentality. OK, we got points, what are we going to do to get back? It was never a down moment on the sideline where we just were beating each other up. There weren’t really too many adjustments. The coaches did a great job practicing fastball and everything this week. We did a great job practicing. That’s what they do, they go fast. We just had to basically get that first drive out of our system. We’re trying to start fast and finish even faster." - Dean on the feeling on the sideline after the first Tennessee touchdown and the adjustments the defense made after that drive.