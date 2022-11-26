Complete Coverage: Another extermination
Top-ranked Georgia made quick and easy work of instate rival Georgia Tech, rolling to a 37-14 win Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs (12-0) now set their sights on next Saturday's SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against LSU.
But first, sit back and enjoy our coverage of the Bulldogs' latest win over the Yellow Jackets.
