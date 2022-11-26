News More News
Complete Coverage: Another extermination

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Top-ranked Georgia made quick and easy work of instate rival Georgia Tech, rolling to a 37-14 win Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs (12-0) now set their sights on next Saturday's SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against LSU.

But first, sit back and enjoy our coverage of the Bulldogs' latest win over the Yellow Jackets.

Postgame News and Notes

They said it

Smart honors Dooley]

Kenny McIntosh playing his best ball down the stretch

Stetson Bennett plays his final game at Sanford

Defense responds after early wakeup call

Photo Gallery/Dawg Walk

Video: Dawg Walk

Video: Brent Key press conference

Video: Georgia Tech's Zach Gibson and Malaki Carter

Video: Georgia Tech's Ayinde Ealy and Charlie Thomas

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: Stetson Bennett

Video: Sedrick Van Pran Granger

Video: Ladd McConkey

Video: Kenny McIntosh

Photo Gallery

What just happened?

Postgame thoughts and observations

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

Postgame Overreaction Show

