Here are the best quotes from Georgia players following their 37-14 win over Georgia Tech:

Stetson Bennett

“I don’t think we pressed. Each and every time we got the ball in the first half we went right down the field. Three drives just stalled out and we got three field goals. And I don’t think we stalled out the last one. It was right before the half. Two-minute drive, trying to be smart. Got the points. I don’t think we pressed.” “I’m a little bit upset with how we played. How I played. I don’t think we played very well. Me especially. Obviously, we are going to have to go back and look at it. First half we scored 10 points. Gotta do a better job in the red area. Tech came out and played a good game. They’re a good team. They were hot since the North Carolina win. There are just things that we can do better. At some points, we didn’t get the job done.”

Kenny McIntosh

On the second half... “We knew we had to come out strong and get it moving on the ground. Kirby gave us a good little speech at halftime and got us pumped up. We were ready to come out and execute.”

Ladd McConkey

On what Stetson Bennett does to keep the ship steady on offense… “We’re not a one-sided team. We can run it, we can throw it. If we’re not passing it well, we’re running it well. And if we’re not running it well, we’re passing it. We find that mix and that balance. He does things with his legs and he’s a great player. We’re balanced. We don’t care who gets the shine, who gets the glory. It’s we’re running it well, then run the ball. We’re happy either way as long as we get a win.” On what it looks like when Georgia plays its best football… “I think we have had glimpses of it. We’ve had really good halves- whether that’s the first or second half. We haven’t been there completely yet. We have to click and not turn the ball over and just play our game. Once we do that it’s going to be awesome. We’re still ascending, that’s the plan. That’s what you have to do to compete late in the season." On the conversation at half time… “Just go out and do it. It’s about fight. We knew it would be. Georgia Tech is a great team and they had a great game plan. Keep fighting and come out and get the win.”

Sedrick Van Pran