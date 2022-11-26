Kirby Smart strode to the podium for his postgame press conference following Saturday’s 37-14 win over Georgia Tech sporting a different look

There was no visor and no short sleeve coaching shirt to be found.

Instead, Smart wore a white button-up shirt, a dark sweater, and a Georgia tie that once belonged to Vince Dooley.

It was Smart’s way of honoring the legendary Bulldog coach, who passed away last month and was honored with a Celebration of Life ceremony Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

A gift from Dooley’s sons Derek and Daniel Dooley, Smart smiled that he was actually going to wear the tie during Saturday’s game before changing his mind.

“I was going to, but I chickened out. I didn’t want it to be a distraction to the seniors and want them saying ‘Well we don’t change our uniforms, why did you?’”,” Smart said. “So, I decided to wear it to the press conference if things went well. I told Derek if I could, and he and Mrs. Barbara were like ‘Oh, we’d be honored.” She had his tie, and this is the tie he wore to so many games

Derek gave it to me. I probably didn’t do the shirt and sweater justice that he does, I honored him with no visor. He did it right for a long time. He did so much for this community. It’s just a small token of my appreciation for all the things he did at Georgia."

During his press conference, Smart retold a story he shared about Dooley after winning the national championship in Indianapolis last January.

Smart first spoke about the meeting during Friday night’s ceremony.

“I got off on whatever floor it was in Indianapolis, I think the 15th or 16th floor. Thing dinged, I was tired and had my briefcase bag, and was by myself heading to my room. He was sitting right dead in front of the elevator, just sitting there. I thought, 'this is strange, why is he sitting here?'” Smart said. “He was waiting on his son to come back up with a key. We shared a couple of intimate moments and I kind of waited on his son to come back up with the key.”

Smart said it almost seemed ordained by a higher power that the two would meet that way.

“God put him here so I should talk to him, to see what's going on,” Smart said. “I just thought it was a sign before the game. Looking back now, it's not about that game but just spending time with someone with that much wisdom. Just thought it was interesting that he was there that night.”

As honored as he was, Smart said he does not intend on keeping the tie.

"It goes back to Derek, man, or to the Dooleys. Derek and Daniel got it for us. I don't know what they'll do with it,” Smart said. “This tie has a lot of victories under its belt, I know that. He won a lot of football games.”

Smart said he’ll never forget the impact Dooley made on his career.

“I always want to leave it better than you found it and he did that to a degree that's unmatched. He came in when this place was really down and he really put this place on the map and laid a foundation for all of us coaches that have followed him,” Smart said. “He did it with class and dignity and he always won with that, and he always lost with that. He always represented the University of Georgia the right way, just such a kind, knowledgeable man."