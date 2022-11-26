It's one thing to let Kentucky hang around for most of a game.

But Georgia Tech?

It certainly wasn't the ideal scenario the Bulldogs felt would take place heading into Saturday. But early in the fourth quarter, Georgia was finally able to swat away the pesky Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Stetson Bennett lofted a perfectly-thrown ball to Kenny McIntosh down the left sideline. McIntosh completed the play for an 83-yard gain to the Georgia Tech 4-yard line. A horsecollar penalty put the ball at the 2-yard line.

A play later, McIntosh punched the ball int the end zone to put Georgia up by 23. The Bulldogs walked out with a 37-14 win, completing their second consecutive perfect regular season.

Georgia Tech began the game tough, driving down the field for a touchdown on the game's opening possession. The defense then forced the Bulldogs into a three-and-out. From there, Georgia's defense settled in and kept Georgia Tech from driving deep in its territory until the backups came in late.

The Bulldogs only held a 10-7 lead at halftime but finally poured on the scoring with the help of two Georgia Tech miscues—a punt that never got off and a fumble.

Bennett finished his final game at Sanford Stadium 10 of 18 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. McIntosh totaled 12 carries for 86 rushing yards and the score, as well as two catches for 96 receiving yards.

