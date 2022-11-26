What just happened: Georgia wrecks Georgia Tech
It's one thing to let Kentucky hang around for most of a game.
But Georgia Tech?
It certainly wasn't the ideal scenario the Bulldogs felt would take place heading into Saturday. But early in the fourth quarter, Georgia was finally able to swat away the pesky Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Stetson Bennett lofted a perfectly-thrown ball to Kenny McIntosh down the left sideline. McIntosh completed the play for an 83-yard gain to the Georgia Tech 4-yard line. A horsecollar penalty put the ball at the 2-yard line.
A play later, McIntosh punched the ball int the end zone to put Georgia up by 23. The Bulldogs walked out with a 37-14 win, completing their second consecutive perfect regular season.
Georgia Tech began the game tough, driving down the field for a touchdown on the game's opening possession. The defense then forced the Bulldogs into a three-and-out. From there, Georgia's defense settled in and kept Georgia Tech from driving deep in its territory until the backups came in late.
The Bulldogs only held a 10-7 lead at halftime but finally poured on the scoring with the help of two Georgia Tech miscues—a punt that never got off and a fumble.
Bennett finished his final game at Sanford Stadium 10 of 18 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. McIntosh totaled 12 carries for 86 rushing yards and the score, as well as two catches for 96 receiving yards.
What it means
Georgia completed its second consecutive perfect regular season. The Bulldogs will now take the offensive momentum earned in this game into next week's SEC Championship against LSU. Given the final score, the Bulldogs will be able to feel a bit better about themselves than how things went in the first half.
Also, it should be noted that McIntosh has become one of the best running backs in college football. Since his fumble in the Florida game, McIntosh has performed like a completely changed player—which actually began in Georgia's win over the Gators.
Three important plays
Third-down touchdown: Down 7-3 in the second quarter, Bennett threw a pass high at the goal line to where only receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint could get it. Rosemy-Jacksaint made a great catch and secured a touchdown that allowed Georgia to take a lead as opposed to cutting the game to a one-score lead.
Fourth-down touchdown: On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, Bennett faked the handoff and found Brock Bowers for a score. The ball was thrown low with Bowers making a great snag just before the ball hit the turf.
McIntosh's big play: Of course, McIntosh's 83-yarder was the biggest play of the game. This sealed Georgia's 12th victory of the game.
Grading Georgia
Offense: B+
Georgia was able to run the ball well in the first half, but Bennett was limited to only 28 passing yards. It wasn't until midway through the second half when the game opened up and the Bulldogs were able to offer some better balance.
Defense: A
It was a bit surprising to see Georgia Tech score on the game's opening drive. From there, the Yellow Jackets were shut down. This game finished the way the experts expected. It just took a while to get there.
Special teams: A-
The punt block/return team capitalized on punter David Shanahan's mistake and tackled him before he could get off a punt. Jack Podlesny made three field goals, including one from 50 yards out. It was another sound performance from this unit.
Season grades to date
Offense: B+
Defense: A
Special teams: A-