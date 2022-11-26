One fumble changed the trajectory of Kenny McIntosh's season.

Before his third-quarter giveaway against Florida, McIntosh was having a solid season, hampered at times by injuries. Since then, the senior running back has played some of the best football of his Georgia career.

McIntosh kept that up on his senior day in Athens, continuing to lead the Bulldog offense as it churns toward the postseason.

Going back to Oct. 29, McIntosh felt despondent after his fumble. That mistake helped Florida claw its way back into the game after trailing 28-3 at halftime.

McIntosh said the fumble "didn't sit too well" with him. He responded by playing well the rest of the game against the Gators and has continued his good work since.

Over Georgia's final four games of the regular season, McIntosh ran for 322 yards on 54 carries. That's an average of just under six yards per carry with a pair of touchdowns as well.

"My teammates always come to me asking me to be the one that gets the guys up, lifts the guys up, brings the energy, and stuff like that," McIntosh said. "For me to lose that ball, it kind of was a little shaky. It didn’t feel right to me. I just wanted to be that leader on the team that other guys, young guys, look up to and know that that’s the way you should answer adversity."

The year hasn't been an easy one. Head coach Kirby Smart noted after the game that McIntosh has dealt with two different thigh contusions throughout the season, limiting his time at practice.

But now that he's healthy, McIntosh has been a weapon on the ground and through the air. He showed that latter skillset with a 78-yard reception on a wheel route from quarterback Stetson Bennett. That play set up a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 30-7.

Bennett has noticed a shift in McIntosh in recent weeks as well.

"He’s run angry," Bennett said. "He’s a different back when he does that. You try to convey to him, try to let him know during the week, hey man, they can’t tackle you if you don’t want them to. I think he’s done a really good job about that."

McIntosh will be a crucial piece as Georgia tries to reach its goal of back-to-back national championships. After waiting his turn for years, he's just trying to cherish every moment.

"It’s my last year, man," McIntosh said. "I know what I want. I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment. I just thank God for me being able to be here. I just want to take full advantage of this opportunity. I just want to go out there and give it my all every day, no matter if it’s in practice or in a game."