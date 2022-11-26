Yes, Bulldogs get teams' best shots, but they can dish it out, too

When you’re the defending national champion, you’re always going to get the other team’s best shot. That’s a challenge the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have welcomed with open arms. However, as head coach Kirby Smart sees it, getting someone’s best shot is not a one-way street. “I think everyone gets our best shot. It’s not like, well, you’re the hunted, you’re the target. I don’t believe in all that. I believe it’s about us being the attacker,” Smart said after Georgia’s 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. “We probably didn’t start as fast today as we have in the past. You’re not going to start every game guns blazing, and we had to respond to some adversity again.” Cornerback Kelee Ringo said it’s no accident that the Bulldogs have thus far been able to fend off the 12 regular season challenges they’ve faced heading into Saturday’s SEC Championship. “It’s a great feeling knowing that every single team is coming for your neck each and every week,” Ringo said. “But it helps us to play to our standard because if we don’t, things can happen. This is the SEC. We play the best teams in college football. Getting everybody’s best shot just helps us continue to improve.” With the win, Georgia now boasts back-to-back 12-0 regular seasons for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs’ other undefeated seasons came in 1896 (4-0), 1946 (11-0), 1980 (11-0) and 1982 (11-0). “It’s difficult, knowing you’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” defensive back Tykee Smith said. “You’ve definitely got a target. Getting complacent is something you can’t do.” Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse agreed. “Every game is difficult, regardless of who we play,” Stackhouse said. “But we prepare all week just to face it. We expect teams to give us their best shot every week, so that puts it on us to show them it’s not going to happen. So far, we’ve done a really good job of coming away with some wins.

Injury Update

Wide receiver AD Mitchell dressed out for the first time since October 8 but did not play. Mitchell has been battling a high-ankle sprain that he re-tweaked against Auburn, and only started working out with the receivers earlier last week. The sophomore made an appearance in the game late in the second as Georgia attempted to draw Tech’s defense offsides. …Running back Daijun Edwards entered the injury tent for an unknown reason in the first quarter, but returned to play. …Defensive tackle Zion Logue exited the game with an undisclosed injury right before halftime. He walked off the field under his own power. …Marvin Jones Jr. went down on the field in the fourth with an undisclosed injury, but was able to slowly walk off the field. Smart did not have any word on Logue or Jones after the game.

Tech player booted for targeting

Georgia’s Tech’s Sirad Bryant was kicked out of the game for targeting following a hit on Bulldog wide receiver Jackson Meets during a first-quarter punt. The call was about as obvious as they get. Meeks was on the turf and attempting to sit up when Bryant lowered his head and hit the Bulldog receiver directly in the helmet. The sophomore was able to walk off under his own power, but Bryant’s day was done.

More redzone concerns

Georgia’s redzone issues continued during its first trip inside the Yellow Jacket 20. After Bennett picked up a first and goal at the 4, an incomplete pass and a three-yard loss by Daijun Edwards on a direct snap brought up third down. Following a false start, Brock Bowers was called for offensive pass interference on an incomplete pass. The penalty was declined, and the Bulldog were forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny. Last Saturday at Kentucky, Georgia’s five trips inside the redzone resulted in three field goals and a turnover on downs. "You know, kind of indifferent,” said Smart, when asked about his team’s redzone play. “There were times when I thought we did some good things, some times that the execution was there, and a poor decision by one or two players affected us. But I was pleased with our field-goal kicking."

This and that

…Georgia tallied 37 points, gaining 394 yards on 60 plays. Georgia’s offense took the field down 7-0. …With a 10-7 lead, Georgia took the 2nd half kickoff and extended its lead to 13-7 on a 50-yard field goal. Following a bad snap on a Tech punt attempt, Georgia started its next possession on the Tech 17 and punched it in for a TD on a 4th-and goal on a Brock Bowers (five receptions for 20 yards) catch. It was the fifth TD catch for Bowers and 18th of his career. … Georgia had a 99-yard touchdown drive, the longest in the Kirby Smart era. Georgia needed only four plays in 2:23. The previous long was 98 yards on six plays in 2019 against Arkansas State. Saturday’s touchdown drive made it 30-7. ...Senior Kenny McIntosh had 86 yards on 12 carries with a season-long 45-yard scamper. Also, he had a career-long 83-yard catch. …Senior QB Stetson Bennett finished 10-for-18 for 140 yards and two touchdowns. In the first half, he was 5-for-10 for 28 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown pass came on 3rd-and-goal and covered five yards to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to give Georgia its first lead at 10-7. …Saturday marked only the third time the Bulldogs trailed all year (@Missouri until 4:03 left in the game; vs. No. 1 Tennessee 3-0 in the 1st). …Junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint notched his second touchdown reception of the year and third of his career. It capped an 80-yard drive in six plays over 3:36 and put the Bulldogs in front 10-7 with 7:59 left in the 1st half. It was his only catch. He did recover an onside kick. …Junior Kendall Milton (4 rushes, 56 yards) raced a career-long 44 yards for a touchdown with 11:13 left to extend the lead to 37-7. .Georgia went 5-for-5 in the red zone with three touchdowns and two field goals. Georgia is now 64-for-66 in the red zone, including 43 touchdowns, 21 fields, and twice coming up empty, Tech finished the day 1-for-1 in the red zone with a rushing touchdown. …Senior PK Jack Podlesny tallied 13 points, going 3-for-3 in FG (30, 36 and season-long 50-yarder) with four PATs. In his career, Podlesny is now 4-for-5 from 50-59 yards. Podlesny is now 23-for-25 in field goals this year and 58-for-68 in his career. This year, he has a team-high 124 points. …Freshman P Brett Thorson finished the first half with two punts, a 51-yarder and then a 36-yarder that was downed at the 2. ... RS-sophomore Ladd McConkey had 53 yards in punt returns, including a career-long 39-yarder. Plus he downed a punt at the 2. ... Georgia is minus two in turnover margin on the year. Georgia has scored 47 points off 13 turnovers. ...Georgia forced a fumble (caused by Jamon Dumas-Johnson) and recovered by senior Robert Beal, Jr. at the Tech 25. It led to a 36-yard field goal. With 5:51 left in the contest, Carson Beck fumbled and Tech recovered it at the Tech 35. It led to a TD. Opponents have 43 points off 15 turnovers. ... Seniors Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Kenny McIntosh, and Warren McClendon served as the captains. Georgia won the toss and elected to defer the ball untl the 2nd half. Along with 22 seniors recognized today, Georgia paid tribute to all current military personnel and veterans during the game. Former Bulldog great Richard Seymour was honored for his NFL Hall of Fame induction. Junior RB Kendall Milton had his first start of the year and just the second of his career (first came in 2020). Up Next: No.1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) faces No. 5 LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3rd at 4 pm (CBS) in Atlanta.

