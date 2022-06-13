Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Georgia Tech
If the college football world did not know about freshman Brock Bowers prior to the regular season-finale against Georgia Tech, it certainly did afterward.
As UGASports continues its series taking a look at the biggest play from each game during Georgia’s national championship, we cast our attentions once again toward the young tight end.
Georgia’s had some impressive freshmen over the years, and Bowers’ put together a season that was one of the best.
Not only did the Napa native break the Georgia record for receptions and yardage by a Bulldog tight end, but he became the school’s single-season record breaker for touchdown catches, finishing the season with 14 (13 receiving, one rushing).
Against Georgia Tech, Bowers provided the dagger when he took a pass from Stetson Bennett and split the entire secondary en route to a 77-yard score.
More on the play below.
Georgia was already comfortably ahead 17-0 with 13:33 still left in the second quarter when the Bulldogs defense gave the offense back the ball.
Nineteen seconds later, Bowers left Georgia Tech's secondary in the dust.
In doing so, Bowers etched his name in the Georgia record books by setting a new mark for most receiving yards by a Bulldog tight end, pacing the Bulldogs to their 45-0 win.
“First of all, he’s one heck of an athlete, and I think what his body can do is special. The game just moves so slow for him,” Bennett said. “As a freshman, that’s impressive to see. It’s easy to trust somebody like that when you know where he’s going to be and how he’s going to run his routes. And then obviously, he’s a freak athlete, just took that ball and ran with it 77 yards. That was pretty cool to watch.”
After making three catches for 100 yards, Bowers finished the regular season with 37 receptions for 652 yards, breaking the Georgia mark of 574 set by Orson Charles in 2011 (on 45 receptions).