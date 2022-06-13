Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Georgia Tech

If the college football world did not know about freshman Brock Bowers prior to the regular season-finale against Georgia Tech, it certainly did afterward.

As UGASports continues its series taking a look at the biggest play from each game during Georgia’s national championship, we cast our attentions once again toward the young tight end.

Georgia’s had some impressive freshmen over the years, and Bowers’ put together a season that was one of the best.

Not only did the Napa native break the Georgia record for receptions and yardage by a Bulldog tight end, but he became the school’s single-season record breaker for touchdown catches, finishing the season with 14 (13 receiving, one rushing).

Against Georgia Tech, Bowers provided the dagger when he took a pass from Stetson Bennett and split the entire secondary en route to a 77-yard score.

More on the play below.

