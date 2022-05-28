Looking back at 2021: Biggest plays from each game - Vandy

We’ve already featured freshman tight end Brock Bowers , but we’re about to do it again. This time, however, it was what he did during Georgia’s first possession that showed just how versatile he can truly be.

But alas, in the spirt of this series taking a look back at Georgia’s national championship campaign, we will focus on one play that sparked the Bulldogs on this September afternoon.

After all, considering the Bulldogs rolled to a 62-0 win, getting off the bus might well be considered the biggest play in this particular game.

The notion that it took a key play for Georgia to beat Vanderbilt during last year’s trip to Nashville no doubt seems silly at best.

After forcing a quick three-and-out on Vanderbilt’s opening possession, a short punt sent Georgia’s offense up at the Commodore 49-yard line.

Two quick first downs later, the Bulldogs lined up for a 1st-and-10 play from the Vanderbilt 12.

However, instead of sticking with a conventional play, Georgia used the opportunity to showcase the talents of Bowers, who proved he can also be a threat in other ways.

This time, Bowers took a handoff from former quarterback JT Daniels and rushed for a 12-yard score.

The touchdown was one of three on the afternoon for Bowers, who rushed four times for 56 yards in 2021.

After the game, head coach Kirby Smart said the play was an example of his Bulldogs not wasting an opportunity to get better as a team.

“From warm-ups throughout, we talked about it being early, not letting it be an excuse,” Smart said. “If you’re going to be elite as a team, you have to be elite all the time, not some of the time. That's not how elite teams play. Our guys embraced that, and I’m proud of them.”

Smart’s policy is to keep freshmen players from speaking to the media, but outside linebacker Nolan Smith had plenty to say.

“That’s my son. I tell him every day, ‘You’re my son.’ OLBs and tight ends, we don’t ever get blocked by tight ends,” Smith said. “We call ourselves the Wolf Pack, so when he came in as a freshman I said, ‘I just want to let you know, you’re going to be my son for a long, long time,’ because we always go against each other every day.”

Smith would soon learn that Bowers would be more than up for the challenge.

“It was a Tuesday-like practice. It was punt day. I said, ‘All right son, this is where we make our money.’ He stayed with me every rep. I tend to work hard, try to push the envelope. He stayed with me,” Smith said. “We worked through because we’re usually the same side on punt. That’s just one of the stories that I’ll never forget—that little freshman coming in, we’re in half-line punt, and we’re taking like eight reps, 8,000 reps, and we’re just hitting. He’s staying with me every rep; he’s not making one false step."