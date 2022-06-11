Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Tennessee

Most experts agreed.

If there was still a chance for Georgia to stumble in the regular season, most figured a Nov. 13 visit to Knoxville would be the Bulldogs’ best chance.

Head coach Josh Heupel had the Volunteers’ offense rolling, and with a versatile quarterback in transfer Hendon Hooker, there were those who thought Tennessee had a puncher’s chance of giving Georgia a game.

Early on, it appeared that would be the case.

Tennessee roared out to aquick 7-0 lead before the Bulldogs responded to win the game going away, 41-17.

Give running back James Cook a lot of credit for inflicting much of the damage.

Cook tied a career high with 104 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), and it was his first score that we’ve deemed our play of the game.