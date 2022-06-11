Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Tennessee
Most experts agreed.
If there was still a chance for Georgia to stumble in the regular season, most figured a Nov. 13 visit to Knoxville would be the Bulldogs’ best chance.
Head coach Josh Heupel had the Volunteers’ offense rolling, and with a versatile quarterback in transfer Hendon Hooker, there were those who thought Tennessee had a puncher’s chance of giving Georgia a game.
Early on, it appeared that would be the case.
Tennessee roared out to aquick 7-0 lead before the Bulldogs responded to win the game going away, 41-17.
Give running back James Cook a lot of credit for inflicting much of the damage.
Cook tied a career high with 104 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), and it was his first score that we’ve deemed our play of the game.
Neyland Stadium was rocking when Hooker hooked up with Velus Jones for a 9-yard touchdown, giving Tennessee a quick 7-0 lead.
The decibel level would not stay cranked for long.
That’s because the Bulldogs answered right back, driving down to the Tennessee 39 yard line. Then Cook took a handoff and quickly found a hole thanks to some impressive interior blocking. Four seconds later, Cook was in the end zone to tie the game.
Although the Vols came back to take a 10-7 lead on a field goal, Cook’s touchdown sent a message that the Volunteers would not be stopping Georgia’s ground game on this day.
The Bulldogs outrushed Tennessee 274 yards to 55, with Cook’s big first-quarter run setting the tone for yet another impressive win, as Georgia improved to 10-0.
"James, man, you talk about a guy who wills himself to win. I mean this guy wants to win bad. He doesn't care what it takes. He'll do anything you ask. He went out and played on a punt team he hasn't played on in a couple of weeks,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We didn't have enough out there, and he went out there and did that. But the guy makes plays, and he's getting better as the season progresses. I'm really proud of what James has done for James, but I'm even more proud of what James has done for this team. Because when James speaks, he carries a lot of weight with the players. They respect James.”
Cook finished the game with 147 all-purpose yards.
“He’s been due for that kind of game,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “He’s a great player, comes in, leads this team, works hard; he’s explosive and he knows what to do. He’s got a knack for finding space. He was due for this. I loved seeing him do it.”