Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Missouri

We’re about to talk about him again—only this time Smith’s contributions came on special teams.

In the previous week against Florida, outside linebacker Nolan Smith was the man we focused on after forcing a fumble during a sack late in the second quarter that turned a mere 3-0 lead into a 24-0 halftime advantage.

We could have gone any number of ways in this particular game, from Stetson Bennett’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Arian Smith for the first touchdown, to Zamir White’s touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 16-3 lead, essentially putting the game away.

After all, when you roll up 505 yards of offense and mangle one more hapless opponent with the kind of defense Georgia played last year, there must be some big plays. Don’t you think?

From time to time in this series, picking out a key play from each of Georgia’s 15 games might seem like a waste of time—routs such as the Bulldogs' 43-6 win over Missouri, for example.





It did not take long for Georgia’s defense to force a quick three-and-out after Bennett’s touchdown pass to Smith put the Bulldogs up 7-3.

However, Georgia was not content to just play for a return. It was time to create some havoc.

Once again, it was Smith causing the damage.

The Tigers lined up to punt from their 29-yard line, but somebody forgot to account for Smith, who roared in and blocked Grant McKinniss’ punt. The ball rolled deep, back toward the end zone. But before the Bulldogs could recover, the ball bounded out the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 9-3 lead with 14:12 left until half.

Head coach Kirby Smart also gave a lot of credit to Dan Jackson for making the play work at all.

“When we call a block, he’s being sent. We called a block on the first punt of the game, I think it was. I thought he got really close,” Smart said. “But the other one was just a really good job by our special teams staff, having a check for when they checked. Dan Jackson is our check guy. It was not a called block; it triggered a block by what they did. He did an excellent job. He’s very conscientious. He takes pride in the units he’s on, and it was a big play.”

Playing special teams is something that Smith said after the game he enjoys.

That’s not always the case with other position starters, particularly on defense. Smith is unique.

"I was raised like this: you get to play something, a game, for fun. Most people take special teams, as a play, off. I don’t. I never do, just because I know Kearis (Jackson) is working as hard as he wants (for) a touchdown, so I’m going to block my hardest. I know if there’s an opportunity for me to go block a punt, and they shouldn’t be in that formation, then I’m going to go as hard as I could to do my job,” Smith said. “I just like doing my job 100 miles an hour. I think that’s how everyone on our team is. We take pride in special teams. We always say defense is two-thirds of special teams. All the defensive players are out there, and it’s just something you take pride in."