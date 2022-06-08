Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Florida

Georgia entered last year’s trip to Jacksonville with revenge on its mind, after being dispatched by Florida in 2020.

A 44-28 whipping at the hands of the hated Gators the season before remained stuck in the collective minds of the Bulldogs, who rolled into town anxious to make amends.

The Bulldogs did exactly that, unleashing their defense on Florida to roll to a 34-7 win in what turned out to be the final meeting with Dan Mullen as the Gators’ head coach.

Offensively, Georgia was able to methodically wear down Florida and was never truly threatened in the game.

However, looking for the key play in what was the Bulldogs’ eighth win over the year, it’s only fitting that we look to the defense.

Georgia’s defense definitely left a mark on the Gators by forcing three turnovers in the final 2:24 of the first half. We could have selected either one. But we’ll focus on the first, one made by outside linebacker Nolan Smith that set the tone for Georgia in the win that clinched the SEC East title.