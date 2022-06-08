Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Florida
Georgia entered last year’s trip to Jacksonville with revenge on its mind, after being dispatched by Florida in 2020.
A 44-28 whipping at the hands of the hated Gators the season before remained stuck in the collective minds of the Bulldogs, who rolled into town anxious to make amends.
The Bulldogs did exactly that, unleashing their defense on Florida to roll to a 34-7 win in what turned out to be the final meeting with Dan Mullen as the Gators’ head coach.
Offensively, Georgia was able to methodically wear down Florida and was never truly threatened in the game.
However, looking for the key play in what was the Bulldogs’ eighth win over the year, it’s only fitting that we look to the defense.
Georgia’s defense definitely left a mark on the Gators by forcing three turnovers in the final 2:24 of the first half. We could have selected either one. But we’ll focus on the first, one made by outside linebacker Nolan Smith that set the tone for Georgia in the win that clinched the SEC East title.
Georgia entered the season ranked in the top 10 in most major team defensive statistics.
However, there was one area that Kirby Smart admitted the team was lacking: turnovers.
The Bulldogs entered the game in Jacksonville tied for 70th in the nation with just 10 takeaways through the first seven games, a number Smart was anxious to see change.
Earlier that week, Smart and his defensive assistants challenged the unit to do something about it.
It did.
Georgia recorded three takeaways late in the second quarter, including a 50-yard pick-6 by Nakobe Dean, to essentially ice the game before half.
However, it was a big first-half play by Smith that seemed to jumpstart the entire afternoon for the Bulldogs.
With Florida backed up deep in its own end, Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson took off up the field on a keeper. The piled surged forward, but during the scrum, Smith yanked the ball free and fell on it at the Florida 11-yard line.
"We always say keep the guy up," Smith said. "We all get 11 hats to the ball. He may have been moving forward, but some guys are yelling, ‘Keep him up, keep him up.’ I’m just still pulling. I keep pulling, I want one. I’m not going to stop, because my teammates aren’t stopping for me, so why would I stop for them and just give up?"
Smart called Smith's play one of the most important of the game.
With a first down, the Gators could potentially have headed into the locker room down by just a 3-0 score. With the Bulldogs scoring a touchdown on an 11-yard run on the next play, a 10-0 lead certainly felt much better.
However, Georgia and Smith weren't done.
On Florida’s very next offensive play, Travon Walker tipped a pass that fell right into the arms of Smith for his second turnover in as many defensive plays.
Once again, the offense scored on the next snap, with Stetson Bennett hitting Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard touchdown.
Dean would deliver the knockout blow shortly thereafter, when his Pick-6 sent Georgia into the locker room up 24-0.