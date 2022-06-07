Championship Run: Biggest plays from each game - Auburn

Georgia entered last year’s trip to Auburn with a wide receiver corps that resembled a MASH unit.

Already without George Pickens due to a torn ACL, when the Bulldogs rolled into the Loveliest Village on the Plains, they did so without Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Arian Smith (knee), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Jermaine Burton (groin).

To say head coach Kirby Smart was a wee bit antsy heading into the contest would qualify as an understatement.

Fortunately, Ladd McConkey was there to answer his coach’s call.

A redshirt freshman, McConkey was already starting to become an integral part of Georgia’s receiver rotation.

However, it was during the Bulldogs’ 34-10 win over the Tigers that the young wideout exploded onto the scene.

McConkey enjoyed a season-best performance that afternoon, catching five passes for 135 yards and touchdown to help spark Georgia’s win.

But it was one play in particular that set the tone and enabled the Bulldogs to stretch their record to a perfect 6-0.