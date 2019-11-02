News More News
All Jax'ed Up - COMPLETE COVERAGE

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 8th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs quieted some of their doubters - at least for a little while - after beating No. 6 Florida Saturday, 24-17.

Win the win, Georgia improves to 7-1 overall, 3-1 in the SEC.

As usual, UGASports was on hand and we've set up this landing page to serve as a one-stop shot with stories, video and analysis of Saturday's big win.

J.R. Reed celebrates Georgia's win with fans.
J.R. Reed celebrates Georgia's win with fans. (Radi Nabulsi)

Stories

Post-game notebook

Final Stats

Un-Caged

Mullen and Gators discuss loss

Lunch date with Smart sparks Fromm



Photos and Videos

Kirby Smart and players celebrate

Kirby Smart press conference

Dan Mullen press conference

Photo Gallery

Analysis

Four reasons Georgia beat Florida

Watch along with Jim Donnan

