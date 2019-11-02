JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida had just called its final timeout with over two minutes left to play, when quarterback Jake Fromm faced a third-and-7 situation with a chance to ice Saturday’s game.

Of all the options Fromm could have looked to, tight end Eli Wolf likely would have been considered the most unlikely target.

Instead, it was the grad transfer from Tennessee who made his biggest catch of the year, a 22-yard grab on the sideline for a huge first down, enabling the Bulldogs to run out the clock on their 24-17 win.

“We needed a first down. We knew we were going to throw it, so we told ourselves, let’s just put us in the best position possible,” Wolf said. “Coach (James) Coley said that was the best chance. I don’t know what happened when Jake dropped back, but I got it pretty quick, I turned around, and it was right there where I needed to be.”

Head coach Kirby Smart could not agree more.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Wolf, who hadn’t caught a pass since Georgia’s win over Tennessee a month ago.

“It was clutch. He wanted it. He’s been eating himself up from a couple of the drops he had against South Carolina, and things like that. He ran a great route. And he knew what coverage they were going to be in, how they were going to play us,” Smart said. “Todd (Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham) thinks very similar to how I do. We felt like that’s the philosophy. You try to win the game when you’ve got an opportunity to, and that was our opportunity to win the game. Now if we don’t complete the pass, y’all are all sitting here saying, 'What did you all do that for?' But that’s the life we lead as coaches, and we make decisions based on what gives us the best chance to win the game.”

The catch was the latest in what was an overall phenomenal effort on third down for the Bulldogs, who converted an impressive 12 of 18 third-down attempts.

The Bulldogs converted eight of their 11 third-down attempts, not only helping Georgia assume a 13-3 halftime lead but also dominate time of possession, holding the football for 19:44 compared to 10:16 for the Gators.

Of the eight conversions, wide receiver Lawrence Cager accounted for three, with the biggest coming midway through the second quarter on a third-down catch to the 10.

Cager appeared to momentarily lose possession, but managed to hang on for the catch after replay confirmed the reception, much to the chagrin of the Gators.

Three plays later, Jake Fromm hit Dominick Blaylock on a three-yard touchdown pass for Georgia’s first touchdown.

“We were able to convert some big third downs, some down and distances that (Florida has) been really good on, third and long. Tebow talked about this morning on SEC Nation. It's tough to convert those long-yardage third downs. When Jake has time, he's really efficient. I thought our receivers gained a lot of confidence throughout this game. We had all of them there and accounted for. They were all healthy. They played well too, to help Jake. But let's be honest, those five guys up front were blocking some pretty good pass rushers one on one, and that was probably the difference in the game."