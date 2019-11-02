News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 19:28:38 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Georgia players take to the crowd to celebrate

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

The Dawgs were quick to let the crowd know how appreciative they were for the support.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}