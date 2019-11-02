News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 18:36:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Four reasons why Georgia beat Florida

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

JACKSONVILLE: Georgia went into Jacksonville as the team trying to find an identity; Florida came in looking like a legit top 10 team. On Saturday, the Bulldogs looked like the team on the mend and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}