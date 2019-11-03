0 – After eight games, Georgia is still the only school in the nation that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

0 – The Bulldogs offensive line did not allow a sack against a Gator defense that came in with an SEC-leading 29 sacks.

1 – Brian Herrien flipped the ball up to himself with one hand and then made a nifty two-handed diving catch.

2 – The Dawgs’ defense had two monster sacks in the game. Azeez Ojulari had one sack and Jordan Davis and Malik Herring were credited for a half-sack each.

3 – Dominick Blaylock caught a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter. It was his third touchdown reception on the season.

3/3/3/3 – Georgia has now won three in a row against Florida (2017-2019). Before that streak, Florida won three in a row (2014-2016). Before that Georgia won three in a row (2011-2013) and before that Florida won three in a row (2008-2010).

6-4 – Georgia won six games compared to Florida’s four games this decade. The 6-4 record this decade gave the Bulldogs their first winning decade against the Gators since the 1980s.

7-for-132 – Lawrence Cager came back from injury in big way as he had a career-high seven receptions and a career-high 132 yards receiving including a touchdown.

9 – Monty Rice led all Bulldogs with nine tackles in the game.

10 – Jake Fromm completed ten passes on third down in the game including one for a touchdown.

11.4 – Georgia is only allowing 11.4 points per game which leads the conference and is tied for fourth in the FBS.

12-for-18 – The Bulldogs were an impressive 12-for-18 on third-down conversions compared to just the 2-for-9 the Gators converted. UGA has now converted 47.4 percent of its third-down chances which ranks 18th in the nation.

14 – Make that 14 straight games in which the team that ran for the most yards in the game won. Georgia had 119 yards rushing and Florida had 21.

16 – Georgia’s first scoring driving went had 16 plays. It was the highest number of plays on a drive this season and it resulted in a field goal.

17 – Florida had a long drive of its own. Theirs went 17 plays and ended with a touchdown with 3:11 left in the game.

20-20-20 – D’Andre Swift had a career-high 25 rush attempts against the Gators. It was the third straight game in which Swift has had at least 20 attempts. The last Bulldog to do that was Sony Michel back in 2015 when he rushed that many for five games.

21 – The Gators had just 21 yards rushing in the game. It was the lowest total the Bulldogs have allowed in a game this season. The Dawgs are only allowing 77.6 per game this season which leads the SEC and is fourth in FBS.

22 – On a third and seven play with less than three minutes left in the contest, Fromm connected on a 22-yard pass to Eli Wolf which resulted in a first down and helped the Bulldogs run out the clock.

30 – Fromm was 0-5 in games in which he had at least 30 pass attempts. Well, make it 1-5 as he had exactly 30 pass attempts in the win.

37 – Rodrigo Blankenship is a perfect 7-for-7 in field goals against Florida.

52 – Fromm hit Cager for a 52-yard touchdown reception about midway through the fourth quarter. The ball also traveled for approximately 24 scrimmage yards prior to the haul which is the Bulldogs longest air distance touchdown of the season.

53 – Georgia once again has a 10-game advantage in the series as they now lead 53-43-2 against Florida.

78/0 – Florida tight end Kyle Pitts had four receptions for 78 yards in the first half. He did not have a single catch in the second half.

2,505 – Swift had 86 yards rushing against Florida. He now has 2,505 for his career. He remains 11th all-time in school history, but now trails Kevin McLee by 76 yards for tenth place.

7,049 – Fromm had 279 yards passing in the game against the Gators. He now has 7,049 for his career and became the fifth Bulldog to reach the 7,000-yard career mark.