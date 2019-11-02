Following No. 8 Georgia’s 24-17 victory over No. 6 Florida, Gators’ head coach Dan Mullen and a few of his players met with the media to discuss their loss in the 98th meeting of the series.

…According to Mullen, Florida desperately wanted to establish a lead against Georgia, whereby they thought they could then control the game. Instead, the Gators never had the lead and, in turn, were forced out of their game plan, to some degree.

“You want to play with the lead against [Georgia]. They don’t play very well from behind, I don’t think,” Mullen said. “We wanted to play with the lead, and we weren’t able to do that early. From that, you’re kind of changing—get out of your game plan a little bit.”

…An important aspect of the game was that Florida was never able to establish a running game, netting just 21 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Even if sack yardage is not considered, Gators backs averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. Still, according to Mullen, Georgia didn’t necessarily do anything “special” to stop Florida’s ground game, but rather the Gators were forced to pass more.

“No, [Georgia] didn’t do anything, to me,” Mullen responded when asked about the Bulldogs stopping Florida’s ground game. “We fell behind and wanted to take the lead early. So, we were throwing a little more. I don’t think we tried to call too many run-game plays.”

…Besides having no run game, Florida’s offense, although not committing a turnover, shot itself in the foot apparently with penalties and a lack of execution.

“I think we did a good job on offense moving the ball, at times, when we needed to. It just comes down to execution and staying locked in when we needed to—all the false-start penalties,” said Gators’ quarterback Kyle Trask, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 257 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. “What [Georgia’s defensive line] did is something we expected them to be doing. It was just a lack of execution [on our part] from an offensive standpoint.”