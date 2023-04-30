Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Tough to tackle

Anthony Dasher continued his "What We Learned" series, which takes a close look at what various Georgia football players showed during the spring. This week, Dasher wrote about freshman running back Roderick Robinson, who just might be too strong to keep off the field.

"We learned that Robinson is one tough joker to tackle," Dasher wrote. "With injuries to Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson saw extensive action in the backfield for the Black Team, rushing 11 times for 42 yards. While those numbers might seem modest, Robinson proved to be quite difficult to bring down, doing some of his best work in between the tackles. There’s still work to be done as far as pass protection is concerned, but that will come with time."

Robinson came to Georgia after totaling 2,378 yards and 39 touchdowns as a high school senior.

Georgia's running back room is deep, with Daijun Edwards and Andrew Paul also packing a punch in the group. Robinson figures to start the year at the back of the group. But you never know how things shake out at running back.

“He's a different kind of back, but he catches the ball coming out of the backfield," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's big and physical. Guys don't like tackling him. So we have a good group of backs. I feel really confident about the group we have."

Philly GM puts aside Florida roots

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman may have attended Florida. That hasn't stopped him from stacking his roster with former Georgia players.

Last year, Roseman drafted Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. This year, he drafted Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. The Eagles also traded for former Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who also attended Georgia.

"You know, I'm a Florida Gator," Roseman told Smith when he called him moments before the pick. "Do you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these f****** Georgia Bulldogs?"

"You want to win, though. You want to win," Smith replied.

Knight talks Bulldogs

Deuce Knight, the class of 2025's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, discussed what it meant to receive an offer from Georgia.

"Getting that offer was crazy," Knight said. "I was just smiling the whole time talking to Coach (Mike) Bobo because it's crazy and a blessing getting the Georgia offer. It is probably the biggest offer to get right now."

Greene's fully recovered

Dasher noted that left tackle Earnest Greene showed he is fully recovered from back surgery that kept him from playing last season.

“Earnest is doing a really phenomenal job as well," Smart said. "Earnest gives us something we didn’t have in the last couple years, you know, in the run game. He’s really physical. He moves people.”

Demary discusses why he picked Georgia

After asking for his release from a scholarship at USC, point guard Silas Demary Jr. explained why he chose to attend Georgia.

“Just that I have the opportunity to come in and compete for minutes as a freshman,” Demary said. “They’re trying to turn it around, become a winning program there, not just football, but basketball as well. They went 16-16 last year. If I can come in with the winning mentality I have, we can keep winning and keep building.”

Demary explained what the Bulldogs are getting with his addition.

“They’re getting a leader, man. An all-around leader,” he said. “I’m someone who is going to do everything he can to win. He’s going to make winning plays, definitely going to work hard on and off the court. I’m a community guy, I’m going to love getting out in the community and seeing everybody. Georgia is getting a great person in Silas Demary Jr.”

